Katsina flood claims 25 lives

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

At least 25 persons have been confirmed killed while an unidentified number of others declared missing as flood swept through parts of Jibia of Jibia local government area, Katsina State, after a rainfall, in the early hours of Monday .

The District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabe Rabi’u, who confirmed the report noted that the flood also swept away about 90 houses, destroyed farm lands as well as livestock.

“As I speak to you now, we have discovered the corpse of 25 persons including mothers and children and many are missing,” the District Head said.

According to him, “over 260 cows, sheep and goats were killed by the flood. The rainfall started around 11 pm on Sunday night and stopped by 1 am this morning ( Monday ).”

The Executive Secretary, Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Aminu Waziri, said he had dispatched his men to the affected areas.

He said he could not ascertain the specific number of casualties but volunteered a figure of 20 killed in the incident noting however that the SEMA team were also on a search and rescue mission.