The Sun News
Latest
13th December 2017 - Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape
13th December 2017 - Two Nigerians shortlisted for $1m global teacher prize
13th December 2017 - BREAKING: Tanker fire spreads agony in Festac, Lagos
13th December 2017 - Dangote Foundation commits N36b to malnutrition intervention plan
13th December 2017 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
13th December 2017 - BREAKING: Palestinians have right to east Jerusalem as capital – Saudi king
13th December 2017 - NLC to kick against state govs’ push for disparity in minimum wage
13th December 2017 - Jordan’s King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites
13th December 2017 - Court jails tailor for stabbing man
13th December 2017 - Tinubu, Akande, Ajimobi to welcome Alao-Akala, Folarin, others to APC Saturday
Home / National / Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape

Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape

— 13th December 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police, in Katsina State, have re-arrested a chieftain of the Katsina Emirate Council, Bashir Bala, 45, over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

According to a statement from the Katsina State Police Command, Bala, who holds the traditional title of Magatakardan Katsina, had earlier in March, jumped police bail when he reportedly committed the alleged offence.

The statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said that the “Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has succeeded in re-arresting Bishir Bala of Kofar Bai quarters, Katsina.

“The suspended Magatakardan Katsina was alleged to have raped a 16 years old girl, daughter of one Tijjani Ya’u of Kofar Bai quarters, Katsina, on March 10, 2017 but later jumped police bail.

“The suspect was alleged to have lured the innocent girl under the pretext of giving her a message to deliver to her father upon which he forcefully dragged her into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The sum of N2,00 he gave the victim was recovered by the police as exhibit in addition to other proofs of evidence.”

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape

— 13th December 2017

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina The police, in Katsina State, have re-arrested a chieftain of the Katsina Emirate Council, Bashir Bala, 45, over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. According to a statement from the Katsina State Police Command, Bala, who holds the traditional title of Magatakardan Katsina, had earlier in March, jumped police bail when…

  • Two Nigerians shortlisted for $1m global teacher prize

    — 13th December 2017

    Two Nigerian teachers have been nominated for the 2018 global teacher prize. The prize, put together by Varkey Foundation, comes with a monetary award of $1 million. Ayodele Odeogbola teaches at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun state while Itodo Anthony works at Gateway Excel College Otukpa, Benue state. Both are among the 50 shortlisted teachers from across the…

  • BREAKING: Tanker fire spreads agony in Festac, Lagos

    — 13th December 2017

    There is agony right now spreading uncontrollably as fire razes dozens of cars on the Festac Link Road, Lagos. The tanker, laden with petroleum product, lost control on the link bridge and fell, spilling the content and an attendant inferno. An eyewitness called to inform us that whereas occupants in nearby vehicles managed to escape,…

  • Dangote Foundation commits N36b to malnutrition intervention plan

    — 13th December 2017

    The Dangote Foundation, on Wednesday, said it would commit N36 billion to implement its malnutrition intervention plan in Nigeria from January 2018. The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, who made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said 13 states would benefit from the intervention plan in the…

  • Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

    — 13th December 2017

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Paris, France to attend the Planet 1 summit. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share