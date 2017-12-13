Katsina Emirate Council chieftain in police net over alleged rape

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police, in Katsina State, have re-arrested a chieftain of the Katsina Emirate Council, Bashir Bala, 45, over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

According to a statement from the Katsina State Police Command, Bala, who holds the traditional title of Magatakardan Katsina, had earlier in March, jumped police bail when he reportedly committed the alleged offence.

The statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Gambo Isah, said that the “Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has succeeded in re-arresting Bishir Bala of Kofar Bai quarters, Katsina.

“The suspended Magatakardan Katsina was alleged to have raped a 16 years old girl, daughter of one Tijjani Ya’u of Kofar Bai quarters, Katsina, on March 10, 2017 but later jumped police bail.

“The suspect was alleged to have lured the innocent girl under the pretext of giving her a message to deliver to her father upon which he forcefully dragged her into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

“The sum of N2,00 he gave the victim was recovered by the police as exhibit in addition to other proofs of evidence.”