The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming
3rd July 2018 - Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja
3rd July 2018 - My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel
3rd July 2018 - My indictment over Plateau killings senseless, unreasonable – Jang
3rd July 2018 - Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire
3rd July 2018 - Oil prices fall amid Saudi, Russian output rise
3rd July 2018 - Ministry, NIRSAL seek indigenous technology to boost agric
3rd July 2018 - Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father
3rd July 2018 - Egypt probes Football Association
3rd July 2018 - Vigilance group arrests 3 suspected transformer vandals in Anambra
Home / National / Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming
KATSINA

Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming

— 3rd July 2018

NAN

The Maiadua Local Government Council of  Katsina State  has commenced the sales of 14,062 bags of fertilizer allocated to the state for wet season farming.

Malam Idris Suleiman, the chairman of the committee in charge of sales and distribution of the commodity, announced this in Maiadua on Tuesday, during the formal launch of the sales and distribution of the commodity.

He said that the area was allocated14,062 bags of fertilizer  from the state government, while a  bag would be sold at the official price of N5,000.

Suleiman announced that the distribution would cover the 10 electoral wards, stressing that the committee would ensure equitable distribution.

In his remarks, the acting council chairman, Alhaji Sade Zango, commended the state government for the timely commencement of the sales and distribution of the wet season fertilizer.

He warned farmers against diverting the commodity, “adding we have mandated the sales and distribution committee to closely monitor the exercise as we would not hesitate to sanction whoever violates the rules.’’

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KATSINA

Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming

— 3rd July 2018

NAN The Maiadua Local Government Council of  Katsina State  has commenced the sales of 14,062 bags of fertilizer allocated to the state for wet season farming. Malam Idris Suleiman, the chairman of the committee in charge of sales and distribution of the commodity, announced this in Maiadua on Tuesday, during the formal launch of the…

  • DEAN

    Deans of varsities’ colleges of education meet in Abuja

    — 3rd July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The annual meeting of Deans of Colleges of Education in Nigerian universities has commenced, in Abuja. Daily Sun was informed that the meeting was to re-evaluate the success made thus far as regards higher education and also to discuss possible issues and challenges that concern the colleges. Dean, Faculty of Colleges of…

  • MIKEL OBI

    My dad was kidnapped two hours before Argentina tie – Mikel

    — 3rd July 2018

    Bunmi Ogunyale Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel has revealed that the news of his dad’s broken to him two hours before their final group game against Argentina. Speaking after his dad’s Pa Michael Obi release from the kidnappers den on Monday, Mikel revealed that he was undeterred to play against the Argentines when the…

  • JANG

    My indictment over Plateau killings senseless, unreasonable – Jang

    — 3rd July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang, has dismissed his alleged indictment in the recent massacre of over 200 Berom in three local government areas of the state. He described the allegation as ‘senseless and unreasonable’. Jang, who spoke to journalists,…

  • GUARD

    Macron’s visit: Guards Brigade alerts Abuja residents of heavy artillery gunfire

    — 3rd July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, has alerted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) not to panic as it is set to carry out the traditional firing of artillery gun salute for the visiting President of France Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday. The artillery gun salute according to the Public Relations Officer, Capt….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share