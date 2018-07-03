Katsina council receives 14,062 bags of fertilizer for wet season farming

NAN

The Maiadua Local Government Council of Katsina State has commenced the sales of 14,062 bags of fertilizer allocated to the state for wet season farming.

Malam Idris Suleiman, the chairman of the committee in charge of sales and distribution of the commodity, announced this in Maiadua on Tuesday, during the formal launch of the sales and distribution of the commodity.

He said that the area was allocated14,062 bags of fertilizer from the state government, while a bag would be sold at the official price of N5,000.

Suleiman announced that the distribution would cover the 10 electoral wards, stressing that the committee would ensure equitable distribution.

In his remarks, the acting council chairman, Alhaji Sade Zango, commended the state government for the timely commencement of the sales and distribution of the wet season fertilizer.

He warned farmers against diverting the commodity, “adding we have mandated the sales and distribution committee to closely monitor the exercise as we would not hesitate to sanction whoever violates the rules.’’