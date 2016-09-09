Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions

(By Desmond Mgboh – KATSINA)

The Association of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri Speaking Christians of Nigeria (TARAYYAR MASHIYAWAN NIJERIYA-TAMANI) has written a letter of complaint to the Nigeria Police Force, following the alleged abduction of 15 years-old Christian Miss Habiba Ishaku for the purpose of converting and marrying her out to a Muslim.

The petition was copied to the Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 1, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights; the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary and Human rights and the Executive Secretary, Human rights Commission, Abuja, and made available to Saturday Sun.

In a petition to the Katsina state Police Commissioner of Police, dated 5 September, 2016, and signed by their lawyer Barrister Yakubu Bawa of Bawa, Bawa and Partners, the Association alleged that the victim, who is an indigene of Kankara Local Government in Katsina State, was abducted by one Jamilu Lawal Wawar Kaza of the same area on 16 August, 2016.

The letter explained that the parents of Miss Habiba Ishaku, who were resident in Gidan Kanawa Wawar Kaza village, having noticed the disappearance of their daughter, had reported matter to the village head of Wawar Kaza, who in turn reported the matter to the District Head of Kankara (Sarkin Pawa of Katsina).

The District Head immediately summoned the parties concerned to his palace, said the petitioners who added that at the meeting, the accused admitted that the girl was in his custody and undertook to release her to her parents within twenty four hours.

The complainants said that, unfortunately, 21 days after the pledge, the said Jaminu Lawal Wawar Kaza had refused to return the girl to her parents, even after the mother of the girl returned back to the District Head to complain on over his failure to release the Christain girl.

The letter, which quoted the investigation conducted by the parents of the girl, held that “there is a weighty and credible evidence pointing to the fact that the act of kidnapping, abducting and procuring of Miss Habiba Ishaku was conspired , planned and aided and abetted by one of his distance uncles, who is a Muslim, by the Musa Mai Handire”.

The parents of the minor feared that the whole saga was intended to converted their daughter to Islam, adding that there was a plan to marry her out “to one Lawal Wawar Kaza tomorrow being 8thSeptember, 2016 in line with Islamic rites and injunctions”.

While restating the abduction of the Christian minor was criminal, illegal and unlawful, the Association reasoned that the whole enterprise had the subtle support of the District Head, who have since refused to take positive and drastic steps to take matter to the relevant authorities.

The letter stressed that, “Habiba Ishaku, being fifteen years old, cannot be converted to another faith by any person” adding that “since her parents were Christians, nobody too has the right to marry her out in line with the injunctions of another faith without their consents”.