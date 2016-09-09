The Sun News
9th September 2016 - Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions
9th September 2016 - Nokia’s Nigeria office shuttered over $6,300 licence fee
9th September 2016 - Here’s how you can use Watermelon as medicine!
9th September 2016 - My encounter with Oliver De Coque after his death –Ray Ifeme, Ex-manager/biographer
9th September 2016 - Toronto Film Festival opens big with FilmOne movies
9th September 2016 - All set for Ada Igbo beauty pageant
9th September 2016 - Why I did collabo with Good Women Choir’s Mrs Fasoyin -Tope Sobowale, gospel singer
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions

— 9th September 2016

Katsina: Christian girl kidnapped for Moslem conversion, group petitions

— 9th September 2016

(By Desmond Mgboh – KATSINA) The Association of Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri Speaking Christians of Nigeria (TARAYYAR MASHIYAWAN NIJERIYA-TAMANI) has written a letter of complaint to the Nigeria Police Force, following the alleged abduction of 15 years-old Christian Miss Habiba Ishaku for the purpose of converting and marrying her out to a Muslim. The petition was copied to…

  • nokia

    Nokia’s Nigeria office shuttered over $6,300 licence fee

    — 9th September 2016

    Nigeria’s telecoms regulator has forced Nokia to close its office in the country because, it claims, the company has failed to pay a licence costing only $6,300. The enforcement unit of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) closed and sealed Nokia’s office in Lagos this week. Salisu Abdul, head of the enforcement unit, told journalists that…

  • Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

    Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

    — 9th September 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

