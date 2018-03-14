Katsina appoints new Chief Judge

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has appointed Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar as the new Acting Chief Judge for Katsina State.

He succeeds Justice Abdullahi Yusuf who retired as the Chief Judge recently.

Speaking at Abubakar’s swearing-in ceremony at the Government House on Tuesday, Masari said that his administration would never interfere in the affairs of the Judiciary, describing it as an independent arm of government.

“We can only pray for you and I assure you we shall assist you in discharging your work,” Masari said.

Justice Abubakar was born on November 21,1958, in Funtua local government area; he attended the then Bayero University College, Kano, from where here graduated with a degree in Law in 1981.

He began his legal career with the old Kaduna State Ministry of Justice as a Pupil State Counsel and later moved to the Kaduna State College of Legal Studies, as a lecturer.

Abubakar won the 1998 National Productivity Merit Award, and he is a Fellow of the International Dispute Resolution Institute.

In 2015, Abubakar served as Chairman of the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal.