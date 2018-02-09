Katsina APC chairman chased out of govt house

Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State APC Chairman, Alhaji Shittu S. Shittu, escaped mob attack yesterday evening, when thugs chased him out of the conference Room of the Government House.

A former SMEDAN boss, Alhaji Bature Umar Masari, who is Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s nephew, was at the government house on solidarity visit, after his recent defection to the APC, along with his supporters, from the People’s Democratic Party.

Proceedings at the meeting turned sour when the Shittu, in his remarks, claimed he did not know Bature Masari very well.

“I cannot say I know you very well but I know you were in PDP and you campaigned against us, when we were in the struggle.

“I hope you have not come here to deceive us and then go away. ”

Apparently taking the remark as a slight on Bature Masari, his supporters threw caution to the winds and descended on the APC chairman, in the presence of the governor and senior government and party officials.

It took the intervention of security personnel to smuggle Shittu out of the council chambers.

Bature Masari was a two-term chairman of Kafur local government Area and later, became interim administrator for the council, before he was appointed SMEDAN director general, during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.