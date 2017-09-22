Katsina @30: Police deploys 1,687 regular policemen, MOPOL, others

From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command says it has deployed 1,687 regular policemen to various locations as major activities marking the 30th anniversary celebrations of the state, begin on Friday.

Apart from this figure, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Gambo Isah, seven units of Mobile Police (MOPOL) have also been mobilised to collaborate with other security agencies including the Army, Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service and the NSCDC, to further ensure adequate security during the celebrations.

Isah said that police personnel were deployed to the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, hotels and guest houses and the venues for different events, among other locations adding that 24 highway patrol teams were also deployed along with the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, bomb squads and the regular anti-crime patrol teams.

According to the programme of events for the celebrations, special prayers are expected to hold on Friday in all Jumat mosques across the state to be followed later in the day by lunch and cultural entertainment in honour of the visiting Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, whose state was also created along with Katsina State on September 23, 1987.

The anniversary dinner and presentation of awards will take place in the evening with a former National Security Adviser, Major-Gen. Abdullahi Sarki Mukhtar, the pioneer military governor of the state, as guest of honour.