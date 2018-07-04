The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps
4th July 2018 - Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery
4th July 2018 - Boy needs N.6m for surgery
4th July 2018 - Environmental degradation torments Lagos community
4th July 2018 - Tech trends with potential danger in future
4th July 2018 - $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC
4th July 2018 - How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama
4th July 2018 - General election, not elections
4th July 2018 - Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)
4th July 2018 - 2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari
Home / Abuja Metro / Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps
KARU - ABUJA

Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps

— 4th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Karu, a satellite settlement town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is known for its vibrant nightlife. In the evenings, men and women are seen at bars, unwinding after a long day’s work to ease themselves of the hassles encountered in the course of the day.

The proliferation of hotels, drinking joints and clubs in the past few years has stimulated an active nightlife to match the influx of people who seek a fun. Also, some of these hanouts provided residents the opportunity to unwind and fraternize with pals and business partners. Indeed, life is fun in any of the many gardens in Karu.

Besides, music, drinking and dancing, food and other delicacies are at hand to complete the fun. They include African and English dishes, roasted fish, chicken, suya meat, pepper soup of different kinds and women of all shapes and sizes. Don’t forget to mention the popular cigarette and shasha spots.

As the evening progressed, other forms of entertainment such as nightclubs, live bands and bars would begin to come alive. At this time, you would see fun seekers wining and dining and shuffling their feet to the rhythm of music played by DJs and live bands.

Music, they say, is food for the soul and so, the perfect way to spend a sleepless night in Karu would certainly be indulging in a live band binge. And there are so many spots to relax and enjoy a classy liveband experience. Young boys and girls are seen at the dancing halls shaking their bodies in a competitive way.

The several relaxation spots and hotels are always jam-packed with each relaxation centre trying to outdo the other by adding something different to its services such as cocktail, comedians and dancers in a bid to endear itself to more regulars.

Indeed, the increasing numbers of nightclubs inject so much power into a bubbling nightlife of residents and other fun seekers. Daily Sun observed that the growth of nightclubs provided a fresh avenue for most residents and visitors to unwind, drink, dance and socialize.

It is now common sight in most parts of town, especially the nightclubs to see such crawlers at night who are out to have a good time. Most of them, especially youths, patronise the drinking joints that litter the city.

When our reporter visited one of the nightclubs, young girls and boys, all students were in control of things. As the DJ carefully dished out mostly Nigerian hit songs, female dancers enchantedd guests with suggestive steps. There were few, if any, empty seats around. Those uncomfortable with the choking air; peppered by burning cigarettes, caroused outside.

Girls aged between 14 and 20, serenaded on a stage to the delight of the lustful audience. The condition for picking a girl home is paying between N3,000 to N4000 for her to leave the stage.

A spot at the junction close to the EFCC Training School, is a popular commercial sex spot in Abuja, where women of sizes, ages and shapes compete for attention. Provocative in their outfits and weird makeup, the ladies of the night show the stuff they are made of, and would do the unthinkable to woo a man.

“Bros feel bobby wey still stand, bobby wey never fall,” one quipped in pidgin English on a recent evening, summoning a prospective customer to have a feel of her bosom.

Sex is not exactly cheap here. Hookers at this junction peg their asking price between N5,000 and N10,000 for an all-night, and charge N2,000 for a quickie. It is the bargaining power that matters, after all. But what the girls do not tolerate is time wasting, for as the night winds down, prices crash.

One lady who agreed to speak said she opted for the trade to support family members back home: “Bros na condition, I get two pikin for village, I dey feed and train for school with this job.” She explained how they alternate between the four brothels as consistent customers ask for new faces.

A tour of Karu nightlife zones shows just how lucrative commercial sex can be in a nation’s capital, and how crooked pimps make a fortune trafficking mostly poor girls from far-flung states to sell sex in Abuja.

Despite its tinge of trafficking, the Abuja sex industry knows no regulation. While most girls operate from the streets, others are ferried in from other states and are handed rooms to operate from.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBE KACHIKWU - OPEC

$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

— 4th July 2018

As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…

  • MACRON VISIT BOOST

    How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama

    — 4th July 2018

    French investment to create 150,000 jobs Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, will boost the fight against insurgency in the country and the nation’s economy. Onyeama said Macron’s visit will assist in getting greater United Nations (UN) financial involvement in the fight against…

  • APC RALLY OWERRI - IGBO PRESIDENCY

    2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    South East APC mega rally for president shakes Owerri George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the only way the South East can realise its age-long desire of occupying the presidency is for people of the zone to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • BUHARI - KALU - ABIA

    2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu

    — 4th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Former Abia governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said an elected APC government in the state, in 2019, will ensure free and compulsory education for all children. Speaking at his country home at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, while…

  • WIKE - TAMBUWAL

    Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

    — 4th July 2018

    Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share