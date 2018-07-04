Karu: Abuja suburb that never sleeps

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Karu, a satellite settlement town in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is known for its vibrant nightlife. In the evenings, men and women are seen at bars, unwinding after a long day’s work to ease themselves of the hassles encountered in the course of the day.

The proliferation of hotels, drinking joints and clubs in the past few years has stimulated an active nightlife to match the influx of people who seek a fun. Also, some of these hanouts provided residents the opportunity to unwind and fraternize with pals and business partners. Indeed, life is fun in any of the many gardens in Karu.

Besides, music, drinking and dancing, food and other delicacies are at hand to complete the fun. They include African and English dishes, roasted fish, chicken, suya meat, pepper soup of different kinds and women of all shapes and sizes. Don’t forget to mention the popular cigarette and shasha spots.

As the evening progressed, other forms of entertainment such as nightclubs, live bands and bars would begin to come alive. At this time, you would see fun seekers wining and dining and shuffling their feet to the rhythm of music played by DJs and live bands.

Music, they say, is food for the soul and so, the perfect way to spend a sleepless night in Karu would certainly be indulging in a live band binge. And there are so many spots to relax and enjoy a classy liveband experience. Young boys and girls are seen at the dancing halls shaking their bodies in a competitive way.

The several relaxation spots and hotels are always jam-packed with each relaxation centre trying to outdo the other by adding something different to its services such as cocktail, comedians and dancers in a bid to endear itself to more regulars.

Indeed, the increasing numbers of nightclubs inject so much power into a bubbling nightlife of residents and other fun seekers. Daily Sun observed that the growth of nightclubs provided a fresh avenue for most residents and visitors to unwind, drink, dance and socialize.

It is now common sight in most parts of town, especially the nightclubs to see such crawlers at night who are out to have a good time. Most of them, especially youths, patronise the drinking joints that litter the city.