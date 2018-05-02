Kanye West under attack for saying African-American slavery was a choice

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Controversial American rapper, Kanye West is currently under attack for saying 400 years of black people’s slavery was their choice, during an interview with TMZ, he said African-American slavery was a choice.



“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and it’s all of you all? You know, it’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word prison ’cause slavery goes too — too direct to the idea of blacks,” he added

“So, prison is something that unites us as one race, blacks and whites being one race. We’re the human race.”

West attempted to clarify his comments by tweeting “we need an open discussion and ideas on unsettled pain.” He maintained that his comments were “free thought” and “just an idea.”

He also revealed he had liposuction and started abusing opioids that was why he was rushed to the hospital November 2016. He said

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all,” he said. “I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married. I didn’t want y’all to call me fat so I got liposuction.”

He is currently receiving a lot of backlash from fans and non-fans, celebrities like 50 Cent, Meek Mill, Will.I.AM, and others have aired their disappointments on ‘the new Kanye’.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain Will.I.Am said the comments were hurtful and one of the most ignorant statement that anybody that came from the hood could ever have made.

Last week, West shared images of himself wearing President Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hat. The photos drew attention from fans and critics, including praise from Mr. Trump, who said he loved the support.