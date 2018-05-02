Kanye West speaks on Jay-Z and Beyoncé not attending his wedding

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

Lately, Kanye West has been talking a lot about his political opinions, mental health, family and career. And of course, Trump.

His latest topic of discussion? Jay-Z.

The feud between the rappers started after Kanye’s infamous 2009 VMAs stage incident, wherein Kanye famously upstaged Taylor Swift receiving an award, which he objected to in favour of Jay’s wife Beyoncé.

However, fans first began to question if there was trouble between the two when Jay-Z and Beyoncé failed to attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding.

Speaking on the couple’s absence, Kanye said:

“Respectfully, I have to say I was hurt that they didn’t come to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not gonna miss a wedding. I’m not using my interview to put out any negative things, but I’ve got to state my truth,”

He speculated about the rumor that Beyoncé does not like his in-laws, the Kardashian, to put it mildly, as being responsible for the couple skipping the wedding.

“I’m not sure,” he says. “I’m past it, but at the time I was hurt about it,” he said.

The two rappers, who used to tour the world together, started taking jabs at each other in public outbursts and in their albums.

In November 2016, West went into into a 17-minute diatribe at the Saint Pablo Tour concert in Sacramento, California, that went from praising Donald Trump to asking Jay-Z not to have him assassinated.

When Jay-Z’s album release 4:44 was released, there were several glaring disses to Kanye.

West and Jay were once among the closest of friends in the hip hop industry, having spent years collaborating and supporting each other.

Jay-Z had discovered Kanye’s talent and mentored him for several years. Kanye also helped to invigorate Jay’s career.

Kanye worked as a producer for Jay’s Rock-A-Fella Records before being signed as a rapper to the same label and making a name for himself as an performing artist.

Jay and Ye have recorded many tracks together, including ‘Monster’ and ‘Run This Town’, and of course their 2011 magnum opus, the joint album ‘Watch the Throne’.