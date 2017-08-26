The Sun News
Kanu’s re-arrest.: Ohanaeze attacks Attorney- General

— 26th August 2017

…says he should respect his oath of office.

BY VINCENT KALU

The umbrella Socio Political organisation of Ndigbo, the Ohanaeze has berated the the federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice for applying to the court for the revocation of bail conditions given to the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

 

The Ohanaeze said in a statement signed by its President General Chief John Nnia Nwodo titled: “Attorney-General of the Federation, Please respect your oath of office” that they are surprised that the Attorney General is prepared to contest the superiority of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and freedom of association over an erroneous judicial proclamation violating those rights.

“I am equally miffed by the audacity with which the Attorney-General displays his bias without regard to his oath of office, ” the group added.

The Ohanaeze boss noted that just within the week, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and in total defiance of the Head of State’s proclamation of the rights of a citizen of Nigeria to live anywhere in Nigeria and to do business anywhere in Nigeria, the Arewa Youths, pretending to withdraw their quit notice gave qualifications to the Head of State’s proclamation, issuing conditions for enjoyment of citizenship status.

And these same Arewa Youths are supposed to have been arrested on the orders of the Governor of Kaduna State and the Inspector General of Police for acts of treason, conversion and sedition.

“Nnamdi, as a citizen of Nigeria, is free to hold any point of view no matter how displeasing to anyone so long as they are not inciting or provoking any criminal activities” Ohanaeze insisted.

Nwodo noted that even though he and some Igbo leaders have differences of opinion with Nnamdi on a number of issues and have even been insulted and abused by Radio Biafra but we concede them their right to differ from us. We concede them their nature to be exuberant as Youths but we cannot be judgmental about their rights.

The statement urged the Attorney General to note that “In democracies leaders are abused, pelted with rotten eggs and booed at, as the former Edo State Governor was booed in Abuja a few days ago. These acts are not necessarily criminal”

 

Nwodo finally advised the “Attorney-General not to exacerbate our already tense nation by commencing a legal action which portrays him as biased, insensitive and misdirected”

Philip Nwosu

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th August 2017 at 8:39 pm
    It is ohanaeze group that is biased, confused, do not know where they belong, only make empty noise of illiteracy whithout direction. The enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria know their position- which is war against Igbos. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for, know its firm position- which is defence of existence securities and freedom of Igbos of Biafra under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states in 21st century world, and deadline with the political name Nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. The battle has begun- the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. God Is With Us!!!

    • Asitis 26th August 2017 at 9:10 pm
      You need some psychiatric check up because you write like a lunatic. I have been struggling to make sense out of your numerous posts but I don’t understand your position. You are not coherent at all.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 26th August 2017 at 8:51 pm
    The said ohanaeze group and kanu with ipob group deceived themselves by been hypocritical, and thought they are deceiving Igbos of Biafra of the five south east states. Ohanaeze group said they will convince kanu for so-called restructuring, meaning one nigeria, which kanu went for under eca group he is the leader. As Ialready said, the kanu issue with political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria has nothing to do with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, because kanu with ipob group do not abide by the principles of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Asitis 26th August 2017 at 9:10 pm
    I’m delighted by the wisdom and stance of ohaneze under nnia nwodo. We igbos must realize that this is not about kanu but about a collective fight for our survival as igbos. We must rally round kanu no matter our disagreement with him. The disease-infested illiterate arid landlocked muslim north is determined to subjugate us. We must resist them. We must realize that injury to one igbo is injury to all igbos.

    Even UN asked FG to arrest arewa youths but they blatantly refused and now they want to arrest kanu for exercising his fundamental human rights guaranteed by the constitution.

    God bless nnamdi kanu. God bless Biafra.

  4. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 26th August 2017 at 9:38 pm
    Ohaneze Ndi Igbos’ leadership have spoken more reasonably, democractically and culturally well.

    Yes, human beings are created by God Almighty with diversity and nature differences.

    Hence, the need of matual respect of indviduality, cultural, individuals’ behavioural lifestyle and religious differences, among others!

    Democractically speaking, especially on the fundermental democratic human rights and freedom of speech and expression, among others,, Nnamdi Kanu has not violated any constitutional rights, and should not be rearested as the political cabals in the NIGERIA Federal Executive Government have selfishly intended!

    All this barbaric, unpatriotic and tragic hero’s approach in handling socio-political challenging experiences in the today’s NIGERIA should stop, and allow all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty, among other things, to be the democractic fundamental way forward!

