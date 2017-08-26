Kanu’s re-arrest.: Ohanaeze attacks Attorney- General

…says he should respect his oath of office.

BY VINCENT KALU

The umbrella Socio Political organisation of Ndigbo, the Ohanaeze has berated the the federal Attorney General and Minister of Justice for applying to the court for the revocation of bail conditions given to the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze said in a statement signed by its President General Chief John Nnia Nwodo titled: “Attorney-General of the Federation, Please respect your oath of office” that they are surprised that the Attorney General is prepared to contest the superiority of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and freedom of association over an erroneous judicial proclamation violating those rights.

“I am equally miffed by the audacity with which the Attorney-General displays his bias without regard to his oath of office, ” the group added.

The Ohanaeze boss noted that just within the week, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and in total defiance of the Head of State’s proclamation of the rights of a citizen of Nigeria to live anywhere in Nigeria and to do business anywhere in Nigeria, the Arewa Youths, pretending to withdraw their quit notice gave qualifications to the Head of State’s proclamation, issuing conditions for enjoyment of citizenship status.

And these same Arewa Youths are supposed to have been arrested on the orders of the Governor of Kaduna State and the Inspector General of Police for acts of treason, conversion and sedition.

“Nnamdi, as a citizen of Nigeria, is free to hold any point of view no matter how displeasing to anyone so long as they are not inciting or provoking any criminal activities” Ohanaeze insisted.

Nwodo noted that even though he and some Igbo leaders have differences of opinion with Nnamdi on a number of issues and have even been insulted and abused by Radio Biafra but we concede them their right to differ from us. We concede them their nature to be exuberant as Youths but we cannot be judgmental about their rights.

The statement urged the Attorney General to note that “In democracies leaders are abused, pelted with rotten eggs and booed at, as the former Edo State Governor was booed in Abuja a few days ago. These acts are not necessarily criminal”

Nwodo finally advised the “Attorney-General not to exacerbate our already tense nation by commencing a legal action which portrays him as biased, insensitive and misdirected”