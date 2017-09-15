Kanu’s IPOB working against Biafra struggle –Uwazuruike

Leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazurike, said, in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, that activities of the Nnamdi Kanu-led Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) negates the rule of engagement of the Biafra struggle.

Uwazuruike urged all Igbo leaders to condemn IPOB activities.

He also accused the Federal Government of popularising Kanu, and noted that “if the government had ignored Kanu, the situation would not have escalated.

The MASSOB-BIM leader condemned attacks on northerners living in the South East and warned that such attacks will negatively affect Igbo resident in the north.

Uwazuruike said the interest of the Biafra movement is to secure the interest, lives and property of Igbo people and noted that IPOB’s activities could lead to unplanned war, which was not part of the Biafra struggle.

He said Kanu is out to destroy MASSOB agenda and added that the hallmark of any freedom fighter is to submit to being arrested.

“A real freedom fighter submits to arrest but, Kanu has told his members to burn down the country if he is re-arrested; a true indication that he was paid to destabilise MASSOB.

“IPOB has no agenda and I advise Igbo leaders to condemn its activities. Nnamdi Kanu has no agenda and he is only thriving on the relevance given to him by the government.

“I recruited him and I know his capacities and he is not a leader. I have 25 steps towards actualising Biafra and Kanu does not have even one agenda,” said Uwazuruike.