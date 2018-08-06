Kanu rallies support for Sept 30 testimonial

Former Super Eagles captain, Nwankwo Kanu is rallying support for his international all-stars match on September 30, as the leggy ex-Arsenal star is calling on all wishers to lend hands of assistance for the game at Barnet Stadium.

With the match mostly intended to raise funds for his charity venture, Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF), ‘Papilo’ has taken it upon himself to call out soccer personalities, philanthropists, political leaders and the general public to back the project.

Kanu Heart Foundation is a charity organisation set up by the Nigerian football legend on July 21, 2000 to help underprivileged African children, youth and young adults with heart ailments to obtain cardiac surgeries.

READ ALSO FIFA U-20 Women World Cup: Nigeria fall 0-1 to Germany

The 42-year-old hero started the foundation, which has over 530 open heart surgeries for children since inception, when he conquered a heart problem which threatened to end his promising career after his Atlanta 1996 gold medal.

Nwankwo Kanu started a media round on August 2, with a first stop at Good Morning Britain, during which he expressed excitement over the charity football event, and announced that he hopes to raise money for his foundation through ticket sales.

The match, which will have Kanu Cup at stake, is organised by a London-based events and sports promoter.

It will feature an exhibition match between two teams, selected from stars that were part of his active days in Holland, Italian Serie A and the English Premier League, to form Kanu All Stars versus African All Stars