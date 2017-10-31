The Sun News
Home / Sports / Kanu, others storm Kano for IDPs

Kanu, others storm Kano for IDPs

— 31st October 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Notable African football legends are to play a friendly football match with the Kano Pillars Football Club with a view to raising funds for Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) across the country.

The match is scheduled to hold on December 14th, organizers of the Match4IDPS has said in Kano.

Abi Goodman, the Chairperson of the Match4IDPS Local Organizing Committee disclosed on Monday, that the match would be played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano

Speaking during a pre- match press conference, she said that the world class friendly would bring together some very notable football names of the recent past, who had done the continent proud in both continental and  global football.

Flanked by two African footballers of the Year, Alhaji Diof and Kanu Nwankwo at the press conference, she said money realized from the cracker with Kano Pillar would be used to set up a food bank   for the IDPs adding that it would also be used for the deworming of those in  the camps.

Some of the legends who have confirmed their participation in the friendly included Stephen Appiah from Ghana, Lucas Radebe from South Africa, Mohammed Kallou, Samson Siasia , Peter Rufai  among others.

Speaking at the pre match conference, former Captain of the Super Eagles, Nwankwo Kanu described the friendly as a serious match, saying they as legends would not intend to lose the match to Kano Pillars Football Club.

He called on the fans to troop out enmass to  watch the match , saying the choice of Kano as the venue of the match was in recognition of the  huge supporters base of Kano Pillars Football Club and the love of football in the city.

He appealed public and cooperate organizations, including the government of Kano State to join hands with the organizers of the event  to ensure its success.

Uche Atuma

Latest

As Buhari sacks Lawal, Oke, Nigerians press for their prosecution

— 31st October 2017

 Junaid, SERAP, Yakassai, Fayose, PDP, APC react President appoints Mustapha new SGF By Ismail Omipidan (Lagos), Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye (Abuja) Chinelo Obogo, Chukwudi Nweje  (Lagos), Laide Raheem (Abeokuta), Wole Balogun (Ado Ekiti), Ndubuisi Orji and Romanus Ugwu (Abuja)  A few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sack of suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF),…

  • EFCC tracks Maina to Dubai, US, UK –Magu

    — 31st October 2017

    From James Ojo, Abuja Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the agency intends to visit Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America and the United Kingdom (UK), in a bid to fish out former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT),…

  • APC national caucus meets in Aso Rock

    — 31st October 2017

    National Caucus of the All Progressive Congress (APC) met at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, yesterday. The meeting kicked off at exactly 8.30pm when President Muhammadu Buhariwalked in with his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo. Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, in company with  Bisi Akande walked in just as the caucus was about going…

  • Clvil war landmines: FG, 10 states agree N88bn settlement

    — 31st October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Community Court of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the Federal Goverment to pay N50 billion to 10 states of the South East, South South and parts of the North Central, as general damages to victims of post-war lethal materials including abandoned bombs, landmines and explosives…

  • Forensic audit exposes more fraud at National Arts Theatre

    — 31st October 2017

    By Cosmas Omegoh A few weeks after security agents arrested some directors of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, over alleged fraud, a can of worms has been opened about activities in the parastatal. Fresh facts revealed massive corrupt practices in the agency, with a competent source declaring that more than N500 million had been…

