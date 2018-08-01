– The Sun News
Kanu Nwankwo

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, fans, celebrate him at 42

— 1st August 2018

NAN

Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara and his fans have continued to shower encomiums on the football legend who turned 42 on Wednesday.

Kanu, who is the first Nigerian football player to be named ‘African Player of the Year’ twice, is regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest sportsmen.

His wife Amara, with whom he celebrated 14 years anniversary in July, wrote on her Instagram page @amarakanu; “Oh look what 1st August brought us. Happy birthday to you champ @kingkanu4. You are loved.”

Similarly, elated fans also took to twitter to send birthday wishes while they listed his achievements and career highlights.

They commented wildly under his post on Twitter through his handle @papilokanu. He wrote, “I thank God. Happy birthday to me.”

@MistaYawan tweeted, “Happy birthday to the man that made me fall in love with Arsenal.”

@Bimbogramm said, “He is one of the greatest ever Africans to play in the premier league.
He is the most decorated Nigerian player of all time. Happy birthday Kanu Nwankwo. Let us celebrate this legend.”

@Okueyunungo said, “HBD the great papilo. You have indeed made us proud.”

@iam_toror wrote, “Happy birthday Arsenal and Super Eagles legend. More life.”

@bitrus_dang tweeted, “Happy birthday to Nigeria’s soccer hero. Atlanta ’96.”

@Dejiogunsanya said, “Papilo, I know say one day you go make us proud. HBD @Arsenal. Legend.

The legendary Kanu was a member of the Nigerian national team from 1994 to 2010, making his debut in friendly against Sweden.

At the start of his career, Kanu was instrumental to Nigeria’s overall success at the 1993 FIFA U-17 tournament in Japan and their subsequent 2–1 victory over Ghana in the final.

He also took part in winning the Olympic gold in the football event at 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, where he scored the winning goal in the 4-3 semi-final win over Brazil.

He also played for the Dutch side Ajax, Inter Milan of Italy, and English clubs Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth.

Kanu has won the UEFA Champions League medal, UEFA Cup medal, three FA Cup Winners Medals and two African Player of the Year awards and the Premier League.

