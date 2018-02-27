The Sun News
Kanu not in Ghana, IPOB says Army spreading “Fake News”

— 27th February 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that only the Nigerian Army and Federal Government know the whereabouts of its leader Nnamdi Kanu, denying rumors that Kanu and his wife were spotted in Accra, Ghana. 

The separatist group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, reacting to the rumors, described the news as “fake”, “misleading”, claiming it was fabricated by the Army and other security agents in the country.

The statement reads:

“We are waiting for the next installment of these comical sightings or where they will say our leader is. Hopefully this time around one of the Nigerian security agencies will have guts and decency to come forward to say they have him in their custody. 

“The sooner the Nigerian Army and government speaks the truth about the whereabouts of our leader, the better it will be for Nigeria. Understandably and rightfully so, a lot of people are angry about what has befallen our leader and they are beginning to manifest their irritation whenever the name Nigeria is mentioned in a public gathering in Biafraland”.

“How long the high command of IPOB can keep this anger under control is unknown to us but what we do know is that those holding our leader or his body should not let this anger become uncontrollable. 

“Yesterday it was a fake non-existent DSS computer generated ‘IPOB leader’ they christened Okwudili Ezenachukwu who nobody has ever seen or heard from, today we are being entertained with yet another tale by the moonlight that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his beautiful devoted wife were spotted in Accra Ghana. The originators of this fake news and their merchants went as far as publishing old pictures of the couple to lend credence to what is in essence a calculated attempt to absolve the federal government of direct involvement in the abduction of our leader…

“No amount of fabrication and idle unsubstantiable speculation will deflect or weaken our resolve in pursuit of freedom for our leader and Biafra. This is not the first, second or third time such frivolous speculation has been placed in the public domain. It started with our leader being spotted around Cameroonian border disguised as a Yoruba woman. 

“When that failed to be substantiated with pictorial proof or evidence they moved to situating him at a militant camp in the Niger Delta under the protection of our brothers, the Niger Delta Avengers. 

“After a few months went by without any shred of proof they alleged that our leader was ferried by boat through the Atlantic Ocean to Ivory Coast. When again that failed to gain traction, they came up with these miraculous sightings in Ghana. These sightings are begining to assume the same dimension as those of Elvis Presley reportedly seen severally over the years around his home in Graceland Memphis USA.”

