Kanu: MASSOB challenges South East govs

— 4th April 2017

•Match your words with actions, it says

 From GeoffrAnyanwu, Awka

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday tasked the South-East governors to match their words with action on their new resolve on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group, while warning them not to play to the gallery, it  also commended them for their decision to take up the issue of Kanu’s  release  with the Presidency.

The governors had risen from their South East Governors Forum on Sunday with a resolution to meet the Presidency with the issues of MASSOB, IPOB, continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and some ecological problems of the zone.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi had assured newsmen that some positive developments would occur with their visit.

In a statement yesterday, the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu expressed the body’s gratitude to the Governors’ Forum for taking the decision to intervene but reminded them that Igbo were tired of vain promises and assurances.

“The leadership of MASSOB salute the Igbo governors on their unanimous assurance to intervene in the detention of Nnamdi Kanu and other pro Biafra agitators languishing in different Nigeria prisons.                                                

“MASSOB, as a leading pro-Biafra group and a factor in Igbo land expresses gladness that Igbo governors have showed interest towards issues concerning the survival of our people. MASSOB also warns that these governors must march their words, assurances and decisions with actions.

“Ndigbo are tired of vain promises and assurances which ultimately bring vain and meaningless glories.                      

“Kanu, three others at Kuje prison and 21 MASSOB members at Onitsha and Awka prisons are being held because of Biafra and freedom of our people, they are not criminals but freedom fighters who are loved by the people of Biafra.”

He said it was a thing of regret that the patriotic Igbo young men were left to languish in various prisons in Nigeria for committing no crime because they were not children of prominent Igbo men and women.       

“Majority of Igbo National Assembly members are political cowards, we advise the Igbo governors to distinguish themselves from the lukewarm and unproductivity of some Igbo National Assembly members. MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups represent the genuine interest of Igbo which can never be denied.

It wondered why Igbo political leaders were afraid to stay with the non- violent pro Biafra agitators when their counterparts in the South-West and the North carry the struggles of their groups on their shoulders.

“If Yoruba leaders can eloquently support and collaborate with Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Hausa (Arewa) leaders openly romance with their people for the goodness of their region and people, why are Igbo leaders afraid to support or collaborate with Biafra agitating groups for the betterment of Igbo land and her people?

“With Igbo governors stand, MASSOB is optimistic with an expectation that the next court appearance of Nnamdi Kanu and others shall bring a positive outcome that will erupt jubilation in Igbo land.”

3 Comments

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 4th April 2017 at 8:58 am
    Reply

    Odi egwu nwannem!. It is good they have woken from their slumber and the expectation is that they should match action with words. During obasanjo civilian era, the south east had a very formidable group by name BAKASSI which sanitized the entire east of men of questionable characters. All the 419ners, kidnappers, armed robbers took flight of the east because of the efficacy of bakassi boys. But unfortunately, it was the governors of the east then and some political disingenuous group that were used by obasanjo to dismantle the bakassi and their strength. And when they were dismantled, crime rose again to high haven in the east especially in Aba and its environs. All the regions in Nigeria has their standing but unofficial army. The OPC in the south west, the AREWA group in the NORTH. why joining forces that are anti-Ibo to kill MASSOB and IPOB boys who are mere freedom fighters without any weapon in their hands. if Fulani herdsmen can kill, maim, rape and decimate peoples farm with AK 47 in their hands, i mean, why should you governors and national assemblies members from south east be a tool in the hands of our detractors to perpetuate our bondage and decimation in a country we the ibos played a premier roll in her independence? Please, the time to wake up and take our destinies into our zone the south east is now.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 4th April 2017 at 9:42 am
    Reply

    It is not about Kanu etc. release, it is about victory, Biafran victory in the issue. Biafran victory in the issue is a must- with the law or war. God has given us Republic Of Biafra, it is now constituting Biafran Government in which all pro-Biafra groups are represented. Capital is Enugu, currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel.

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 5th April 2017 at 6:58 am
    Reply

    Ohanaeze etc. who as quoted commended the illiterate act of the said governors called intervention, should know there is nothing to intervene, it is a must Biafran victory with law or war. Such illiterate intervention of appease is big insult to Igbos of Republic Of Biafra- it means Igbos are illiterates, cowards, appeasers. Kanu etc. are accused of crime that do not exist, in the name of Igbos of Republic Of Biafra, such illiterate intervention means Igbos admitted the crime and beg for forgiveness: Such a big insult to Igbos, a disgrace Igbos of Republic Of Biafra will never succumb to, but a sure victory with the law or war as intellectuals of law and warriors of war.

