Kanu: MASSOB challenges South East govs

March your words with action, MASSOB tells South East govs From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday commended the South-East governors for their resolve to take up the issue of the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu with the Presidency. Being the first time since the almost two years incarceration of Kanu, the governors were taking a stand, MASSOB, however, warned them to match their words with action and not to play to the gallery. The governors had risen from their South East Governors Forum on Sunday with a resolution to meet the Presidency with the issues of MASSOB, IPOB, continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu and some ecological problems of the zone. Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi had assured newsmen that some positive developments would occur with their visit. In a statement yesterday, the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu expressed the body's gratitude to the Governors' Forum for taking the decision to intervene but reminded them that Igbo were tired of vain promises and assurances. "The leadership of MASSOB salute the Igbo governors on their unanimous assurance to intervene in the detention of Nnamdi Kanu and other pro Biafra agitators languishing in different Nigeria prisons. "MASSOB, as a leading pro-Biafra group and a factor in Igbo land expresses gladness that Igbo governors have showed interest towards issues concerning the survival of our people. MASSOB also warns that these governors must march their words, assurances and decisions with actions. Ndigbo are tired of vain promises and assurances which ultimately bring vain and meaningless glories. "Kanu, three others at Kuje prison and 21 MASSOB members at Onitsha and Awka prisons are being held because of Biafra and freedom of our people, they are not criminals but freedom fighters who are loved by the people of Biafra." He said it was a thing of regret that the patriotic Igbo young men were left to languish in various prisons in Nigeria for committing no crime because they were not children of prominent Igbo men and women. "Igbo political leaders, mostly the governors should know that if Kanu were the son or younger brother of Ike Ekweremadu or Nnia Nwodo, he would not spend a month in detention. "Majority of Igbo National Assembly members are political cowards, we advice the Igbo governors to distinguish themselves from the lukewarm and unproductivity of some Igbo National Assembly members. MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups represent the genuine interest of Igbo which can never be denied. Wondering why Igbo political leaders were afraid to state with the non- violent pro Biafra agitators when their counterparts in the South-West and the North carry the struggles of their groups on their shoulders….. "If Yoruba leaders can eloquently support and collaborate with Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), Hausa (Arewa) leaders openly romance with their people for the goodness of their region and people, why are Igbo leaders afraid to support or collaborate with Biafra agitating groups for the betterment of Igbo land and her people? "With Igbo governors stand, MASSOB is optimistic with an expectation that the next court appearance of Nnamdi Kanu and others shall bring a positive outcome that will erupt jubilation in Igbo land."