Kanu, IPOB’ll drop Biafra agitation if Nigeria’s restructured –Prof Nwabueze

— 25th August 2017

By Willy Eya and Vincent Kalu

Eminent lawyer and elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, has said only restructuring can stop the agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said the people who want to break up Nigeria are those opposed to restructuring the nation. 

The legal icon made the remark yesterday in Lagos during a press conference he addressed on behalf of the Southern Leaders of Thought at Chief Rotimi Williams’ Chambers, Ilupeju. 

He said the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has assured him that his group would stop Biafra agitation if the nation is restructured.

Nwabueze, who is the leader of the Southern Leaders of Thought, warned that President Muhammadu Buhari will be courting trouble if he tries to usurp the constitutional powers of the people to demand a better Nigeria through a change in structure. 

He said the power to restructure the country belongs to the people and not to the National Assembly, insisting that for the peace of the nation, the government must not toy with the people’s rights.

He said: “Self determination doesn’t mean secession as IPOB is clamouring. It means the ethnic nationalities want to govern themselves within Nigeria. 

“Restructuring is not a matter that can be implemented by amendment of the 1999 Constitution. It imperatively requires a new constitution adopted or approved by the people at a referendum.

“It is sad that while the clamour for restructuring is reaching a crescendo and is sweeping across the country, the National Assembly is still regaling us with talks about constitution amendment, and buttressing its position by the erroneous assertion that the 1999 constitution can only be amended or altered (sections 8 and 9 ), but cannot be abolished and replaced by a new constitution. By taking this untenable position, the National Assembly makes itself a big obstacle in the way of restructuring.”

Nwabueze said negotiated restructuring, implemented through a new constitution, is the best assurance for the realisation of the group’s desire for one Nigeria.

“We think the way forward for Nigeria  is for the people, in exercise of the power inherent in them as a sovereign people, to make through a referendum, new constitution, constituting a new political order,” he said.

Nwabueze noted that members of the group were committed patriots, imbued with an abiding faith in one Nigeria, and the belief that the majority of Nigerians share the same faith, but wish to be given opportunity to negotiate changes in governmental structures, needed to accomplish their desires, believing that appropriate structures must be put in place for good governance.

“In our circumstances as a country, with a great vast expanse of territory, comprising a great diversity of ethnic nationalities, with divergent interests and outlooks, it seems generally agreed that a federal system, truly so-called, is the system appropriate for our situation. We, therefore, conceive restructuring as requiring, modified as necessary, the restoration or re-establishment of the kind of federalism that existed under our 1960/1963 constitutions. That is the central object or purpose of restructuring,” he said.

1 Comment

  1. Hinds Peter 25th August 2017 at 2:23 am
    I am ordering the dreads(Rastafarians)in Jamaica.To break up that graduation at Mona university.Those homosexuals must be beaten.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

Anambra guber: My administration’ll carry everyone along  -Moghalu

— 25th August 2017

George Moghalu, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the national auditor of the party has pledged to unite the state and carry everyone along if he is elected. He said this during his during his tour of the wards and local governments in the state. “l am in the race to afford…

  • Anambra guber: PDP aspirant, Ufodike, withdraws from race

    — 25th August 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Prof. Akolisa Ufodike, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that he is dropping out of the race so that he can work with whoever will emerge as candidate to ensure victory for the party. He released a statement where he indicated his withdrawal…

  • Anambra guber: Igwebuike emerges APGA factional governorship candidate

    — 25th August 2017

    Hygers Igwebuike has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the primary conducted by the faction led by Martins Agbaso. Agbaso’s faction conducted its governorship primary yesterday at a hotel in Amaokpala, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state after police sealed off Marble Arch Hotels, Awka, where the…

  • 2015: Why Jonathan conceded to Buhari –Ben Obi

    — 25th August 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja Former Special Adviser to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Relations, Chief Ben Obi, yesterday, revealed that the outcome of the All Political Parties Summit of January 14, 2015, known as the Abuja declaration and the National Peace Committee led by ex-Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar were instrumental to Jonathan’s conceding…

  • Arewa youths suspend quit notice

    — 25th August 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS and RACHEAL ANYASO, Abuja The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) also known as Arewa youths, yesterday, announced suspension of the quit notice it handed Igbo to vacate the North. The group, which gave the ultimatum which was expected to expire on October 1, in the infamous Kaduna Declaration last June, also pledged…

