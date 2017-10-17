The Sun News
Home / Sports / Kanu: Eagles must start preparations early

Kanu: Eagles must start preparations early

— 17th October 2017

By Joe Apu

Nwankwo Kanu, former Super Eagles captain has called on the federal government as well as the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF to ensure that Nigeria does not wait till the last minute before commencing preparations for the World Cup holding in Russia next year.

Kanu, who just concluded a coaching clinic in Zimbabwe courtesy of the iconic Emirates FA Cup noted that Africa’s failure to get to last four is not because of a short fall in talents but poor organization.

The two-time former African Player of the Year (1996 and 1999) who had a chance to impart some vital advice to the budding young footballers noted that countries must start working ahead of time if they want an Africa team to get to the zenith of world football.

“Over the years we have been going there (to the World Cup) and we come back empty-handed. But if you ask me it is not about the talent, it is about the organisation. When you don’t have a good preparation, when you don’t have a good camping when what is satisfactory is not being taken care of, then it affects the team.

“So when African teams are there but they don’t make it, it is not that they don’t have talent. Right now we are going to 2018 Russia, so what we have to do now is to start preparing early and make sure all those little things that make players not to be happy, fight and have problems are solved. If that is done, one won’t be surprised to see an African country in the World Cup final in Russia,” said Kanu.

