Kanu accepted restructuring before invasion, says Uko

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had agreed that Nigeria must be restructured before the military struck at his home a fortnight ago.

Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who was present at the meeting of governors of the South East with Kanu, in Enugu, on August 30, 2017 said Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who was at the meeting, convinced Kanu to shift ground on secession.

Ugochukwu-Uko who is also the deputy secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) told Daily Sun he was sure those behind the military invasion and attack on Kanu’s home and Abia State were averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Eastern youths.

“The August 30, 2017 meeting between Kanu and South East governor was historic, in the sense that Nwabueze made Kanu to adjust his position in a landmark development.

“Because of Kanu’s respect for Nwabueze, he accepted in principle, Nwabueze’s proposal for restructuring of Nigeria and stepped down the agitation for secession. But, the restructuring should be a return to the 1963 Constitution format.

“Kanu, in reverence to Nwabueze, agreed in principle to the proposal, but insisted on discussing with and carrying along the entire leadership of IPOB, both at home and in Diaspora.”

Uko said it was agreed at the meeting that IPOB would not disrupt elections, including the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“The meeting also agreed to meet again within days, to finetune and conclude the agreements.

“But, most importantly, Kanu accepted Prof. Nwabueze’s suggestions that IPOB demands are not absolut, which meant that the group would have to shift ground in subsequent meetings.

“Kanu was cautious not to take solo decisions without carrying his group along and promised to bring the group’s leaders to the next meeting.

“It is, therefore, my considered opinion that those behind the military invasion and attacks, were averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Eastern youths and have chosen to sustain the status quo through force.”