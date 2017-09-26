The Sun News
Home / National / Kanu accepted restructuring before invasion, says Uko

Kanu accepted restructuring before invasion, says Uko

— 26th September 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had agreed that Nigeria must be restructured before the military struck at his home a  fortnight ago.

Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, who was present at the meeting of governors of the South East with Kanu, in Enugu, on August 30, 2017 said Prof. Ben Nwabueze, who was at the meeting, convinced Kanu to shift ground on secession.

Ugochukwu-Uko who is also the deputy secretary, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) told Daily Sun he was sure those behind the military invasion and attack on Kanu’s home and Abia State were averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Eastern youths.

“The August 30, 2017 meeting between Kanu and South East governor was historic, in the sense that Nwabueze made Kanu to adjust his position in a landmark development.

“Because of Kanu’s respect for Nwabueze, he accepted in principle, Nwabueze’s proposal for restructuring of Nigeria and stepped down the agitation for secession. But, the restructuring should be a return to the 1963 Constitution format.

“Kanu, in reverence to Nwabueze, agreed in principle to the proposal, but insisted on discussing with and carrying along the entire leadership of IPOB, both at home and in Diaspora.”

Uko said it was agreed at the meeting that IPOB would not disrupt elections, including the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“The meeting also agreed to meet again within days, to finetune and conclude the agreements.

“But, most importantly, Kanu accepted Prof. Nwabueze’s suggestions that IPOB demands are not absolut, which meant that the group would have to shift ground in subsequent meetings.

“Kanu was cautious not to take solo decisions without carrying his group along and promised to bring the group’s leaders to the next meeting.

“It is, therefore, my considered opinion that those behind the military invasion and attacks, were averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Eastern youths and have chosen to sustain the status quo through force.”

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th September 2017 at 6:43 am
    Reply

    And he kanu with pro-Biafra group ipob got the said restructuring in the enemy’s bullets. So will any Igbo man or woman of the five south east states who do not follow now the path of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. As I already said, Biafran Interim Government takes effect from October 1st 2017 with Anyim Pius Anyim as interim president. All pro-Biafra groups are free to be represented in the interim government and has to contact office of the interim president. If the enemy do not vacate Biafraland of the five south east states before October 1st 2017, bloody engagement will be applied in BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR in which every Biafran is a soldier, and drive the enemy out of Biafraland of the five south east states- dead or alive. If the enemy’s bomb mistakenly drop on Biafran Soil, the enemy’s land will be buried with missiles. Biafra will rebuild the enemy’s damage in Biafraland, but the enemy wont be able to rebuild Biafran destructions in their land. Neither UN, AU, ECOWAS nor countries of the world are against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. No country or international body is backing the enemy against God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Biafran capital is Enugu, currency name is BS- Biafran Shekel. God Is With Us!!!

