KANTE

UNBELIEVABLE: Kante rejects PSG’s £350,000 deal

— 3rd August 2018

Set to remain at the Bridge

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has gone cold on a move to PSG.

L’Equipe says PSG sports chief Antero Henrique is in contact with Kante’s camp and pushing hard for his approval to open talks with Chelsea about a fee.

But Kante has made it clear over the last 24 hours he wishes to stay in London despite being offered a weekly package by the Parisians in the region of £350,000 more than the £290,000 his current club offered him in a bid to tie him down.

Chelsea’s move to upgrade Kante’s deal has impressed the midfielder. The Blues are willing to make their World Cup winner the highest paid in the club’s history.

Henrique is refusing to give up, but word from Kante’s camp now is he’s happy where he is – despite no Champions League football next season.

 

