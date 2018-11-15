Aminu Yassar is the Director General, Media and Communications to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. He speaks on Ganduje’s chances in next year’s governorship election.

How will you rate the chances of your principal, Dr. Ganduje ahead of the 2019 governorship contest in the state?

I think this question should not be coming at this time because if you look around you, you will see that the people of Kano State have every reason to vote for the APC and Governor Ganduje. Look at the type of value he has added to the state in the past four years. I think that there has been nothing like it before now. The governor has changed the face of the sector of education in the state. Classroom blocks have been added to almost all the schools in the state, new primary and secondary schools are springing up daily all across the state.

Look at the interventions in the health sector, the Gigunyo Hospital for instance, the Zoo Road Paediatrics Hospital which was named after Mallam Isyaku Rabiu, look at the over 300 health facilities that the governor has constructed and or upgraded in all the nooks and corners of Kano State. I am also pointing at his performance in the area of agriculture, where majority of the people are engaged and are working. There have been interventions and these have been very helpful to the farmers. Above all, come to the area of peace. In the past three years, the challenge of Boko Haram, kidnapping and cattle rustling have all been reduced to the barest minimum. The problem of intercommunal clashes between different communities in Kano, between the host and non – host communities, have subsided significantly. So I am saying that people would decide in his favour because he has changed their fortunes in the most extraordinary ways.