Kano polls: Police ban state-controlled security from operating during election

Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The Nigeria Police in Kano state have placed a ban on all state-controlled security and social policing outfits during the conduct of Kano State Local Government Elections scheduled for February 10.

A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, said that operatives of organizations like Hisbah Guards, KAROTA, different vigilance groups, Boys Scout, Man ‘O’ War, are not allowed to dress in uniform or be engaged in any security activity on election day.

According to the statement, vehicle, motorcycle or tricycle would equally not be allowed to operate, adding that restrictions of vehicular movement would commence from 6am to 4pm in the state.

The statement indicated that eligible voters would be allowed go out and cast their votes without the use of their automobiles.

The police advised that no person would be allowed to carry any bag, boxes or suspicious items close to any polling station and collation centres, just as it warned that carrying offensive weapons/items such as arms and ammunition, stones, knives, cutlasses, bows and arrows axes remained a serious offence that would be met with serious sanctions.

The statement says that the police would establish a Joint Security Centre to monitor the elections saying that the centre would receive complaints, information, observations, pictures and video clips from members of public through voice calls or WhatsApp messenger for prompt action.