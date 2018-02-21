The Sun News
Kano Police smash notorious kidnap, robbery gang

— 21st February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command have smashed an armed robbery syndicate which operates around Kuma, Tudun Bejuwa, Tudun Fulani area of the state capital.

A statement signed by the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command said the members of the gang were led by one Auwalu Isa of Tudun Fulani Quarter of the state.

Membership of the gang also included one Ukasha Ibrahim and Shehu Rabiu both of layin Yan Kifi .

According to the statement, the suspects robbed and dispossessed a newlyweds of cash, phones, textile materials, including other variables.

The statement noted that afterwards they attacked a  neighbourhood resident and made away with his Kids motorcycle.

The same gang reportedly attacked and attempted culpable homicide on one Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim of Tudun Fulani Quarters, said the statement.

The Police claimed that the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime while parading the exhibits of knives, 2 trousers, 6 cutlasses recovered from gang.

The statement claimed also that the police busted another syndicate of kidnappers for conspiring and kidnapping a four-year-old victim at First I Quarters on 11 February 2018.

The abductors had dropped a note demanding a ransom of N2 million from the father of the father of the victim else they would kill the boy. The efforts of the police led to the rescue of the victim.

In all, the statement claimed the police arrested 16 suspects for various crimes, recovered four guns, seven cutlasses, two laptops and two phones as well as N20,000 cash.

 

 

