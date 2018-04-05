Arms mop up: Kano police recover munitions from criminals, volunteers

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command, on Wednesday, announced the recovery of 37 riffles and 23 pistols from criminals in the state in line with the directive of the police high command to mop up dangerous weapons from the system.

Police Commissioner Yusuf Rabiu who disclosed this, listed the recovered weapons to include 4 Pump Action , 27 AK 47 Rifles, 2 LAR Rifle 4 Single Barrel Rifles, 23 Pistols , 1 G3 Rifle, Magnum Bow (US Made), 319 6mm Ammunition 319, 86 3mm ammunition, 127 Cartridges (11) 17 Magazines.

Speaking at the Bompai Headquarters of the Command, the police boss explained that the recoveries were made from criminals such as armed robbers, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers, adding, however, that some were voluntarily surrendered during the grace period.

He recalled that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had announced a mop up exercise of all illegal firearms nationwide, directing all the police Commands and formations to comply within 21 days.

He said that with the lapse of the grace period, the Command would, henceforth, confiscate all illegally-acquired arms and ammunition including other dangerous weapons in the hands of the public.

He, therefore, proclaimed that any person caught bearing dangerous arms will be made to face the full wrath of the law while advising the public to report to the nearest police station or Area Command any person found in the custody of any arm.