POLICE

Kano police nab robbery gang leader, chase fleeing members

— 4th July 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has nabbed the leader of a notorious three-man robbery gang, identified as Alhaji  Mujahid Suleman.

The suspect, currently cooling off at the Bompai headquarters of the police command, in the state capital, was picked a few days ago following a diligent investigation by plain clothed officers of the command.

A statement signed by Superintendent Magaji Musa Majia, the Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, disclosed that on June 19, 2018, the suspects who were residents of Sheka Quarters of the state, led his gang to storm a total of three houses in their area of residence.

The statement indicated that the suspects, armed with cutlasses, knife and other dangerous items, had beaten up and injured the residents before carting away a Toyota Vibe Motor vehicle, including cash and other valuables worth about N3.9 million.

The statement stated that,” The suspect at hand confessed to the crime and mentioned one Abdul-Aziz SNU now at large as the person who fed them with tips on the houses they attacked.”

The statement indicated further that the remaining of the gang members, Rabiu Sama’ila, Al-Amir SNU and Uwardawa Abo, were now at large, while it added that a team of investigation officers are assiduously working to arrest the fleeing suspects and all their accomplices.

