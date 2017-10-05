The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - Kano Pillars confirm Musa as Technical Adviser for 2017/2018 season
5th October 2017 - CBN not printing money to support FG – Osinbajo
5th October 2017 - Restructuring: Largest national SE, SW, SS, MB coalition meets in Abuja
5th October 2017 - Nigerian foreign missions in bad shape, Reps seek more funding
5th October 2017 - Nigeria earns N118tr from crude in 53 years
5th October 2017 - Heavy security at Lagos airport as unions picket airlines
5th October 2017 - Teachers demand special retirement age
5th October 2017 - Saudi king visits Russia, slams Iran
5th October 2017 - Security guard arraigned for impersonating Army colonel
5th October 2017 - NNPC $25bn scandal: Money meant to fund Buhari’s reelection – PDP
Home / Sports / Kano Pillars confirm Musa as Technical Adviser for 2017/2018 season

Kano Pillars confirm Musa as Technical Adviser for 2017/2018 season

— 5th October 2017

Former Nigerian league champions  Kano Pillars Football Club on Thursday confirmed their acting Technical Adviser, Ibrahim Musa, as their Technical Adviser for the forthcoming 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

A statement by the club’s Media Officer, Rilwanu Malikawa, disclosed that the club’s Chairman, Tukur Babangida, confirmed this after their management board’s meeting at the club’s secretariat in Kano.

It said Babangida also disclosed that the board agreed that Musa would work with a technical crew which includes Ahmed Garba as Chief Coach and Friday Christopher as Assistant Coach.

“Muzambilu Aliyu also retained his position as Goalkeepers Trainer, while the board appointed Kabiru Baleria as the club’s Team Manager with immediate effect,’’ the statement quoted Babangida as saying.

He was further quoted as saying the confirmation of the new technical crew to lead the team now was based on the individual member’s commitment.

“When they were in acting capacity in the immediate past season, they were committed, and it is now our hope that they will tighten their belts and work hard to redeem the glory of the club in the forthcoming season,’’ the club chairman had said.

He further said the club has agreed to retain 22 of the 35 players registered last season, based on the report of the technical crew.

“The rest of the players have been redeployed to Junior Kano Pillars FC, while those on loan deals which expired can decide their future in the club,’’ Babangidda said.

He added that players’ redeployment to the club’s junior team was based on their performances and technical reasons and their wages would be re-negotiated.

The club chairman also said the club has invited six new players to reinforce the team from various clubs within and outside the country.

“Some of these new players are expected to be in Kano by this weekend to join the team’s training session on Monday.

“Also, all the retained players are directed to resume training on Monday and any player who fails to show up will have himself to blame for any action taken against him,’’ he said.

The statement also quoted Babangida as commending Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for his moral and financial support to the club.

“We also thank our fans, the state Football Association, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kano State Chapter, security personnel, the state Referees Council and the entire people of Kano state for their continued support to the club.

“We hope they will all sustain the tempo, because the club’s management board has commenced preparations ahead of next season.

“We will do everything humanly possible to reclaim the club’s position as Nigerian champions at the end of next season.’’(NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CBN not printing money to support FG – Osinbajo

— 5th October 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has described as absurd the allegation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is not following due process in the printing of money to support government programmes. This is even as he has accused the civil society organizations of not doing enough to support in the…

  • Restructuring: Largest national SE, SW, SS, MB coalition meets in Abuja

    — 5th October 2017

      Say: Buhari intimidating Nigerians with military From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum, comprising delegates from the South West, South East, South South and Middle Belt States rose from an extensive consultative session Thursday warning President Muhammadu Buhari to stop intimidating Nigerians with military invasion of some part of the country….

  • Nigerian foreign missions in bad shape, Reps seek more funding

    — 5th October 2017

    The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a motion urging the federal government to increase funding for foreign missions. This was sequel to a motion by Rep. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje (Abia-PDP), which was co-sponsored by 22 other lawmakers. Moving the motion, she expressed worry that poor funding of the missions was affecting their operations. The lawmaker…

  • Nigeria earns N118tr from crude in 53 years

    — 5th October 2017

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria has realised more than N118 trillion from crude production and crude refining from 1961. The NBS report, which has additional data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), collated its statistics from 1961 till 2014. “The petroleum statistics on crude oil production and oil refining reflects that…

  • Heavy security at Lagos airport as unions picket airlines

    — 5th October 2017

    By Louis Ibah Water tight security has been  around the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos,  following the threat by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and industry unions to picket some airlines over the casualisation of workers and the refusal to also allow them be part of labour in the industry. At the General Aviation Terminal…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share