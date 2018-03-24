The Sun News
Latest
24th March 2018 - Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police
24th March 2018 - 2019: I’m battle-ready for Buhari, APC –Lamido
24th March 2018 - Imo guber: Archbishop Obinna makes U-turn, endorses Nwosu’s gov ambition
24th March 2018 - Ondo guber: Supreme Court okays suit against Akeredolu’s election
24th March 2018 - PDP to APC: Steer clear of S’South, S’East in 2019
24th March 2018 - Herdsmen kill three in another Plateau attack
24th March 2018 - Ex-Senator, retiree fight dirty over N.5M debt
24th March 2018 - Politicize abductions, face serious action, Buhari warns politicians, groups
23rd March 2018 - 5 OAU students arrested, remanded at in prison
23rd March 2018 - Plateau killings: Gov. Lalong sues for calm
Home / Politics / Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police

Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police

— 24th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State, has vowed to go ahead with its planned rally, today, even as it accused the state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf of playing the script of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday, the party rejected the last minute cancellation of its rally on the grounds of flimsy excuse by the police.

The rally was planned to hold in Gaya for the reception of the former gubernatorial candidate of the PDM, Engineer Bashir Isaq Bashir and a host of decampees from different parties, including the APC in the state.

Kano State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Al Masud  Jibrin Dogowa, who declared that the party has no history of violence to be denied its right of assembly, regretted that the police had allowed itself to be used by the ruling party.

He explained that following their investigation, they found out that the APC, threatened by the growing profile of the PDP in the state, had instigated the commissioner of police to give them the “Kwankwassiya treatment.”

Flanked by party bigwigs including, Ambassador Aminu Wali and others, he insisted that they would never allow their party to be politically maltreated and subjugated by the police in the way it was doing to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his political followers in the state.

“We wish to remind the Commissioner of Police that he and his office belong to Nigerians and not to the APC government in Kano State. We in the PDP are totally disappointed that he has turned himself to an APC boy; a ready instrument to be used by the APC government to achieve its purpose.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police

— 24th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano  The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State, has vowed to go ahead with its planned rally, today, even as it accused the state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf of playing the script of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state. In a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday, the…

  • 2019: I’m battle-ready for Buhari, APC –Lamido

    — 24th March 2018

    • Says Wamakko, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, others will return if he gets PDP ticket Ismail Omipidan Former Jigawa State governor and a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, yesterday said he was battle ready for next year’ s presidential contest against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and…

  • Imo guber: Archbishop Obinna makes U-turn, endorses Nwosu’s gov ambition

    — 24th March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru,  Owerri The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Anthony Obinna, has reversed his earlier stand against the governorship ambition of the Chief of Staff to the Imo  State governor,  Uche Nwosu as he endorsed him to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.   Archbishop Obinna stunned church faithful yesterday at the Owerri…

  • Ondo guber: Supreme Court okays suit against Akeredolu’s election

    — 24th March 2018

    • No cause for alarm –Gov, apc Willy Eya, Lagos; Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed for lack of merit, an appeal by the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu challenging a July 2017 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, over his election at the primaries of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo…

  • PDP to APC: Steer clear of S’South, S’East in 2019

    — 24th March 2018

    • Secondus attacks Amaechi Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to dissipate energy trying to woo the people of South East and South South, as such effort would be in futility. This was even as it warned the Minister of Transport, Mr Chibuike Amaechi,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share