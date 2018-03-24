Kano PDP vows to hold rally, faults cancellation by police

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kano State, has vowed to go ahead with its planned rally, today, even as it accused the state Police Commissioner, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf of playing the script of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday, the party rejected the last minute cancellation of its rally on the grounds of flimsy excuse by the police.

The rally was planned to hold in Gaya for the reception of the former gubernatorial candidate of the PDM, Engineer Bashir Isaq Bashir and a host of decampees from different parties, including the APC in the state.

Kano State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Al Masud Jibrin Dogowa, who declared that the party has no history of violence to be denied its right of assembly, regretted that the police had allowed itself to be used by the ruling party.

He explained that following their investigation, they found out that the APC, threatened by the growing profile of the PDP in the state, had instigated the commissioner of police to give them the “Kwankwassiya treatment.”

Flanked by party bigwigs including, Ambassador Aminu Wali and others, he insisted that they would never allow their party to be politically maltreated and subjugated by the police in the way it was doing to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his political followers in the state.

“We wish to remind the Commissioner of Police that he and his office belong to Nigerians and not to the APC government in Kano State. We in the PDP are totally disappointed that he has turned himself to an APC boy; a ready instrument to be used by the APC government to achieve its purpose.”