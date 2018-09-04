– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution
4th September 2018 - Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring
4th September 2018 - Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months
4th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark joins presidential race
4th September 2018 - FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel
4th September 2018 - Buhari, NDDC condole with family of ex-MD, Aginighan
4th September 2018 - Direct primaries: Protesters ground APC secretariat
4th September 2018 - PDP must not lose Osun guber poll – Saraki
4th September 2018 - Akpabio: Lawyers descend on Sagay
4th September 2018 - 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara
Home / Elections / National / Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution
SHEKARAU

Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution

— 4th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh political crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in Kano State following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by its national headquarters.

Thousands of party supporters gathered at the Hotoro headquarters of the party, in Kano, on Monday, to demonstrate their rejection of the dissolution of the present SEC, saying the action  was illegal and undemocratic.

The supporters rather endorsed the party’s SEC under the chairmanship of Senator Mashud el Jibrin Dogowa and the guidance of the former governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, the former Minister of External Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Senator  Hayatu  Gwarzo.

Speaking on behalf of the trio at the rally, Sarakin Labara  wondered why the PDP’s National Working Committee should dissolve the exco when its tenure has not expired and it has not be found wanting in any form.

He equally noted that the dissolved executive participated in the election of the present NWC,  adding that anything that affects them  automatically affects the present  NWC.

READ ALSO: Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring

During the rally, a letter conveying their rejection of the dissolution was subjected to a voice vote with an overwhelming number of party faithful indicating their support for the move.

Daily Sun gathered that the decision to reject the dissolution of the party’s SEC was taken at a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja, on Sunday night.

The dissolution was allegedly inspired by moves by some powerful figures in the party, to hand over the leadership of the party to the faction of the former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who had just defected from the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP had, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiya, on Friday night, announced the  dissolution of the state council.

Ologbondiya, in that statement, had said the decision to dissolve the leadership of the party in Kano was reached during the NWC’s meeting held on Thursday.

While advising members of the party across the state to be guided by the development, Ologbondiya  added that a caretaker committee would be constituted to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SHEKARAU

Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution

— 4th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano A fresh political crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in Kano State following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by its national headquarters. Thousands of party supporters gathered at the Hotoro headquarters of the party, in Kano, on Monday, to demonstrate their rejection of the dissolution of…

  • Yoruba

    Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance, want restructuring

    — 4th September 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has hailed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for being a good ambassador of the Yoruba and loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari. The council said it was proud of Osinbajo for performing most admirably well in office, and exuding good leadership, especially, on few occasions that the…

  • DSRVT

    Lagos records 3,089 sexual, domestic violence cases in 8 months

    — 4th September 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has lamented astronomical increase in the cases of rape and domestic violence, disclosing that it received 3,089 cases through its agency, Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSRVT) in the last eight months. The government also said a total of 1,187 children have been exposed to domestic violence across the state within…

  • MARK

    2019: David Mark joins presidential race

    — 4th September 2018

    Mark will either, by himself, or through a representative, visit the party’s national secretariat to pick his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms.   Ismail Omipidan Barring any last minute change of plan, immediate past Senate President and the longest serving senator in Nigeria’s contemporary political history, David Mark, will formally declare his intention to run for…

  • 17 MAN

    FG inaugurates 17-man anti-graft panel

    — 4th September 2018

    Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has inaugurated a 17-man monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy spanning 2017 through 2021.  He did so in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, yesterday. Malami said the mandate of the committee, whose members are drawn from different sectors, is to ensure that the national anti-corruption strategy is delivered…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share