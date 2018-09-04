Kano PDP: Shekarau, Wali reject exco’s dissolution

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A fresh political crisis is brewing in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State following the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC) by its national headquarters.

Thousands of party supporters gathered at the Hotoro headquarters of the party, in Kano, on Monday, to demonstrate their rejection of the dissolution of the present SEC, saying the action was illegal and undemocratic.

The supporters rather endorsed the party’s SEC under the chairmanship of Senator Mashud el Jibrin Dogowa and the guidance of the former governor, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, the former Minister of External Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali and Senator Hayatu Gwarzo.

Speaking on behalf of the trio at the rally, Sarakin Labara wondered why the PDP’s National Working Committee should dissolve the exco when its tenure has not expired and it has not be found wanting in any form.

He equally noted that the dissolved executive participated in the election of the present NWC, adding that anything that affects them automatically affects the present NWC.

During the rally, a letter conveying their rejection of the dissolution was subjected to a voice vote with an overwhelming number of party faithful indicating their support for the move.

Daily Sun gathered that the decision to reject the dissolution of the party’s SEC was taken at a stakeholders meeting held in Abuja, on Sunday night.

The dissolution was allegedly inspired by moves by some powerful figures in the party, to hand over the leadership of the party to the faction of the former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who had just defected from the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP had, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Kola Ologbondiya, on Friday night, announced the dissolution of the state council.

Ologbondiya, in that statement, had said the decision to dissolve the leadership of the party in Kano was reached during the NWC’s meeting held on Thursday.

While advising members of the party across the state to be guided by the development, Ologbondiya added that a caretaker committee would be constituted to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.