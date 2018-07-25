Kano PDP leaders, stakeholders meet over Kwankwaso’s defection

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kano State, Tuesday met, in Abuja, to consider issues arising from the defection of the former Governor of the State, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his loyalists to their party.

The stakeholders, who met for the better part of Tuesday at the Asokoro residence of a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Aminu Wali, were said to have considered, among other things, the concessions to be made to their new compatriots.

Among those who attended the high profile meeting, which considered the sharing formula of key party interests, included Amb. Wali, a former governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, immediate past leader of the party, Sen. Bello Isa Hayaatu Gwarzo and the state Party Chairman, Sen. el-Jilbrin Gwarzo, among others.

Sule Yau Sule, spokesman of a former governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau ,confirmed the meeting to Daily Sun and held that it was held in the best interest of the party.

Meanwhile, there was mixed reactions in the capital city of Kano following the announcement of the defection of Sen. Kwankwaso from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the floor of the Senate.

While the members of Kwankwasiyya faction in the state were overtly jubilant over the move, the rest of the APC in Kano were held cold in shock, according to investigation.

Worse hit were the supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari in the state, who all along knew that Kwankwaso was unlikely to stay in the APC for long, but were unprepared for the shocking news.

Alhaji Abdulsalam Umaru, a political analyst in the state, told Daily Sun that what the PDP had done seducing Sen. Kwankwaso to jump over to their side was that they had taken the electoral battle to the backyard of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Sen. Kwankwaso, who is aspiring for the Presidency, had alongside 10 members of the House of Reps from the state switched their loyalty from the ruling party to the opposition, earlier in Tuesday.