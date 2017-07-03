The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2017 - Kano mourns Maitama-Sule
3rd July 2017 - Split agitators working against wish of God, says cleric
3rd July 2017 - Maitama Sule’s death huge loss to Africa – Dogara
3rd July 2017 - Maitama Sule: Kano govt. declares Tuesday work-free day
3rd July 2017 - No Lassa fever outbreak in Ogun – Commissioner
3rd July 2017 - Stop using pensions, gratuity matters for political gains – Group urges politicians
3rd July 2017 - Pry teachers lament poor pay in Borno
3rd July 2017 - Badaru swears-in 27 LGs chairs
3rd July 2017 - Expert bemoans poor funding of scientific research in Nigeria
3rd July 2017 - Ahiara Diocese: Priest worried over disobedience to Pope
Home / Cover / National / Kano mourns Maitama-Sule

Kano mourns Maitama-Sule

— 3rd July 2017

Some residents of Kano have expressed shock and dismay at the news of the death of elder statesman Alhaji Yusuf Maitama-Sule.

Since the news of his death broke, people have continued to troop to his two residences to confirm and share their sorrow with his family.

Some people who spoke to NAN correspondent shared their sorrows towards the loss of the man whom they said spent his entire life for the development of the country.

A resident, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, said Kano has indeed entered a pathetic situation for losing an elder statesman like Maitama-Sule.

He said late Sule mentored and advised the late Emir Ado Bayero.

A relation of the deceased, Hajiya Amina Ahmad, said Kano had lost a father whose advice kept the town alive

She said the elder statesman dedicated his entire life for the service of the nation and had a dream of a better Nigeria.

Kano residents wore gloomy faces on Sunday evening when some of his relations posted the condition of his health on the social media saying he needed prayers.

A family source, Nura Sheriff, confirmed the news of his death Monday morning in a press statement.

Maitama-Sule was a Federal Commissioner for Public Complaints in 1976 and a Presidential candidate under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) but lost to Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979.

He was also appointed Nigeria’s envoy to the United Nations and became the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

In 1983, Maitama-Sule became the Minister for National Guidance, a position that accorded him more national and international recognition.

He died at the age of 87 at an Egyptian Hospital in Cairo, leaving behind a wife and four children; having raised several other children within and outside his family.

(Source: NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano mourns Maitama-Sule

— 3rd July 2017

Some residents of Kano have expressed shock and dismay at the news of the death of elder statesman Alhaji Yusuf Maitama-Sule. Since the news of his death broke, people have continued to troop to his two residences to confirm and share their sorrow with his family. Some people who spoke to NAN correspondent shared their…

Share

  • Split agitators working against wish of God, says cleric

    — 3rd July 2017

    Those fanning embers of disunity in the country are working against the will of God and this would soon backfire on them, as no law under the present constitution permits anyone to disobey leaders whether political, spiritual or traditional. This was the position of Supreme Head of Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet…

    Share

  • Maitama Sule’s death huge loss to Africa – Dogara

    — 3rd July 2017

    From: Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has described the death of Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule as a monumental loss to the African continent. Dogara, in  statement, issued by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, said although the late Dan Masanin Kano, lived a productive life…

    Share

  • Maitama Sule: Kano govt. declares Tuesday work-free day

    — 3rd July 2017

    The Kano State Government has declared Tuesday, July 4, as work-free day in honour of late Dr Yusuf Maitama-Sule who died in the early hours of Monday. This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday. He said the declaration of…

    Share

  • No Lassa fever outbreak in Ogun – Commissioner

    — 3rd July 2017

    Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, says  Disease Surveillance Officers (DSOs) across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, have been strengthen, heighten and on red alert to combat any forms of disease outbreak or epidemic in the state. ‎Ipaye made this known while fielding questions…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share