Kano mourns Maitama-Sule

Some residents of Kano have expressed shock and dismay at the news of the death of elder statesman Alhaji Yusuf Maitama-Sule.

Since the news of his death broke, people have continued to troop to his two residences to confirm and share their sorrow with his family.

Some people who spoke to NAN correspondent shared their sorrows towards the loss of the man whom they said spent his entire life for the development of the country.

A resident, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, said Kano has indeed entered a pathetic situation for losing an elder statesman like Maitama-Sule.

He said late Sule mentored and advised the late Emir Ado Bayero.

A relation of the deceased, Hajiya Amina Ahmad, said Kano had lost a father whose advice kept the town alive

She said the elder statesman dedicated his entire life for the service of the nation and had a dream of a better Nigeria.

Kano residents wore gloomy faces on Sunday evening when some of his relations posted the condition of his health on the social media saying he needed prayers.

A family source, Nura Sheriff, confirmed the news of his death Monday morning in a press statement.

Maitama-Sule was a Federal Commissioner for Public Complaints in 1976 and a Presidential candidate under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) but lost to Alhaji Shehu Shagari in 1979.

He was also appointed Nigeria’s envoy to the United Nations and became the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee against Apartheid.

In 1983, Maitama-Sule became the Minister for National Guidance, a position that accorded him more national and international recognition.

He died at the age of 87 at an Egyptian Hospital in Cairo, leaving behind a wife and four children; having raised several other children within and outside his family.

(Source: NAN)