The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing
2nd May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
2nd May 2018 - Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated
2nd May 2018 - MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement
2nd May 2018 - Igbo in Diaspora condemn attack on Nwodo
2nd May 2018 - IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killings of Christians
1st May 2018 - China’s infrastructural strides in Africa, a worthy venture – Don
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Benue CSOs task Buhari on herdsmen’s killings
1st May 2018 - IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killing of Christians
1st May 2018 - May Day: Bayelsa workers back civil service reforms
Home / Cover / Politics / Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing

Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing

— 2nd May 2018

•Recommends delisting of under-age voters from register

• ‘It’s not true’

 

Chinelo Obogo

The Kano Local Government Election Fact-finding Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is in possession of a video of “free-for-all thumb-printing by unidentified persons during the Kano Local Government election.”

An eight-man committee was set up following the February Kano council poll; after public outcry over videos and photos emerged of alleged under-aged voters and massive thumb-printing believed to have been shot during the LG polls.

In the report, part of which lawyer and rights activist, Abdul Mahmud, posted on his Twitter handle (@Abdulmahmud), yesterday, starting from 9:38am, stated that “many of the videos seen were from the LG elections in which unidentified persons were seen thumb-printing ballots in a free-for-all manner but, in none of the clips were there accreditation of voters using the Voters Register.”

On the issue of voters register, the leaked reports revealed that the Commission found out that formal requests and approval for the release of the register was done accordingly and, on the INEC register, the commission confirmed that the register was sighted on election day and affirmed by majority of stakeholders and that Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSEIC) printed the copy issued by INEC, which witnessed only voting without accreditation.
Regardless, on complaints of under-aged voting, the report stated that “the committee focused on social media reports, through posts of pictures and video clips that triggered public comments on the participation of under-aged voters in the LG elections of February 10, 2018. INEC thoroughly analysed pictures and video clips and discovered that majority of them predated the February 10 KANSIEC election.

“In fact, with only one exception, they were old pictures that have been in circulation on social media between 2010 and 2017. On the image of three kids who were pictured dropping a sheet of paper into a ballot box which circulated widely on social media and other similar pictures, INEC found out that at the Polling Unit (Code 19/31/02/036), located at Layin Baba DARA-DARA 111 in Gama Quarters, in Nasarawa LGA, in Kano Metropolis, a picture on social media showed a group of minors dropping what appeared like a ballot paper into a ballot box, placed on the pavement, just outside the polling unit. The findings of the committee indicated that the kids in the picture were siblings and the Polling Unit lies in the street where their family house is located.

“They were not registered voters and the voter register was not used at the polling unit. They did not thumbprint ballot papers; they were given a folded piece of paper by someone at the polling unit and told to drop it into the ballot box. They were told to pause for a photograph and later, they were excited to see their picture everywhere on mobile phones. INEC has no video of their interaction. Clearly, there is no evidence of under-aged voting linked to INEC’s voter register.”
The report stated that, there are, indeed, genuine concerns about the prevalence of ineligible persons on the register. The prevalence of ineligible persons on the voter register is a national issue that requires a national approach.
Regardless, an INEC source dismissed allegations of massive thumb-printing. He disclosed that the report would be made public on Thursday.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing

— 2nd May 2018

•Recommends delisting of under-age voters from register • ‘It’s not true’   Chinelo Obogo The Kano Local Government Election Fact-finding Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is in possession of a video of “free-for-all thumb-printing by unidentified persons during the Kano Local Government election.” An eight-man committee was set…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Trump’s visit on hold till after elections • Explains quantum of investments expected From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump have agreed for the two attorney generals of both countries to draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds that has been traced would be returned to Nigeria. Attorney…

  • BUHARI - OKOROCHA - IMO STATE

    Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated

    — 2nd May 2018

    Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated Despite the outrage generated by his comment on young persons in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has again spoken on the negative aspects of youth. While speaking at a Commonwealth forum in London, Buhari had said a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and but wanted…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement

    — 2nd May 2018

    American President Donald Trump has received both kudo and knock over his comment on security in Nigeria. On Monday when he received visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, the US president had raised concern over the incessant killings of Christians in various parts of Nigeria, describing it as unacceptable. “…We have had very serious problems with Christians…

  • Igbo

    Igbo in Diaspora condemn attack on Nwodo

    — 2nd May 2018

    Zika Bobby The Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has condemned the attack at the country home of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President, Nnia John Nwodo, describing it as an act of terror. Chairman of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a world press conference, at the weekend, while consoling the Nwodo family, said the action was callous, and…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share