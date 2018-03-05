The Sun News
Home / National / Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje

Kano, Lagos Assemblies to hold Joint Legislative summit soon – Ganduje

— 5th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Impressed by the success recorded in the just concluded Lagos-Kano Economic and Investment Summit, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced that a similar summit is to be held between the House of Assemblies of both states.

While acknowledging their historical positions as legislators of the two most populated states in Nigeria, Ganduje maintained that they both have a lot of experiences to share and a pressing need to learn from each other.

Governor Ganduje spoke on Monday at a training programme on Legislative Intervention, organised by the Kano State House of Assembly in Kaduna, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar.

The Governor acknowledged that most of the resolution in the Memorandum of understanding of the Lagos–Kano Joint Economic Summit were largely dependent on the legislative impetus of the two states’ Houses of Assemblies.

“Kano and Lagos Legislative Houses need to also synergize so as to come up with issues-oriented legislation that will be centered at both human and infrastructural development,” he added.

Ganduje assured that his administration would do everything possible to bring about an effective and efficient partnership between both Houses, insisting that “It is extremely important for both the executive and legislative arms in both states to work together for the sustainable development of our people.”

After eulogizing Kano Assembly, he revealed that his government was working harmoniously with the legislators.

In his speech the Speaker, Kano State Assembly, Hon Yusuf Atta, represented by his Deputy, Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, appreciated the legislative interventions aimed at reviewing the Standing Rules of the House of Assembly, recalling that it was long overdue as it was last updated about ten years ago

He endorsed the move by the state governor to improve the ties between the legislators in the state and their colleagues in Lagos.

