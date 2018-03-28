The Sun News
Latest
28th March 2018 - Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO
28th March 2018 - Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues
28th March 2018 - JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu
28th March 2018 - Melaye to sue IGP over ‘escape’ of gun suspects
28th March 2018 - Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention
28th March 2018 - Russia ‘remains open’ to Putin-Trump summit, says Kremlin
28th March 2018 - Saudi Arabia, Russia ponder oil alliance
28th March 2018 - Imo state under serious misrule – Sen. Anyanwu
28th March 2018 - Israeli President Netanyahu hospitalised
28th March 2018 - N’ Korea succumbs to US denuclearisation demand
Home / National / Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO
Kaduna Electricity

Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO

— 28th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Electricity consumers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states have been assured of more hours of electricity supply in the days ahead, following the replacement of a 60MVA transformer which was gutted with fire in December 2017.

A statement issued by the spokesman of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Kandi, on Wednesday, assured the residents of these states of improved power supply especially in the central business areas of the company’s three licensed states.

The statement also quoted the firm’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Engr. Davi Omoloye as saying that, “We are delighted by the swift intervention and commissioning of the new 60MVA transformer in addition to the one which was already overloaded.”

Read more: Russia ‘remains open’ to Putin-Trump summit, says Kremlin

“We also appeal for the repair of the burnt one so that we have more capacity to wheel to our esteemed customers,” the Chief Technical Officer said.

He recalled that in December, 2017 a 60MVA transformer at Danagundi Transmission station was burnt in a fire outbreak, saying “this had caused shortage of power supply to most parts of Kano metropolis as the station was left with a single 60MVA transformer serving over 30 11KV feeders.”

They  also called on all KEDCO customers across its franchise area to adopt energy conservation, thereby switching off all electrical appliances not in use for availability of more energy supply to others.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Electricity

Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO

— 28th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano Electricity consumers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states have been assured of more hours of electricity supply in the days ahead, following the replacement of a 60MVA transformer which was gutted with fire in December 2017. A statement issued by the spokesman of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Kandi, on Wednesday, assured…

  • Delta newspaper workers down tools over welfare issues

    — 28th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Workers of the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited, publishers of The Pointer newspapers have embarked on a three-day warning strike over alleged failure of the management of the company to effect promotions. Besides, the workers are aggrieved that all categories of allowances have been stopped since 2014, and that top officials…

  • JUST IN: IGP removes Ali Janga as Kogi CP, appoints Esa Ogbu

    — 28th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate removal of the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Janga. Similarly, the IGP has appointed a new Commissioner of Police for the state. He is CP Esa Sunday Ogbu. Until his appointment, CP Ogbu was the Commissioner of Police, Federal…

  • Melaye to sue IGP over ‘escape’ of gun suspects

    — 28th March 2018

    NAN Senator Dino Melaye has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the reported escape of two suspects who accused him (Melaye) of being their sponsor and gun supplier. Melaye who spoke on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday, cited Order 43 to submit that the police had either released…

  • Kogi police may declare Melaye, Audu’s son wanted as 6 suspects abscond from detention

    — 28th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ali Janga, on Wednesday, confirmed that six criminals, including those who recently implicated Sen. Dino Melaye that he recruited them as thugs ahead of the 2019 general election have escaped from police cell, in Lokoja, the state capital. The police commissioner, while briefing newsmen in his…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share