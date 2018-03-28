Kano, Jigawa, Katsina residents to experience improved power supply, says KEDCO

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Electricity consumers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states have been assured of more hours of electricity supply in the days ahead, following the replacement of a 60MVA transformer which was gutted with fire in December 2017.

A statement issued by the spokesman of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Mohammed Kandi, on Wednesday, assured the residents of these states of improved power supply especially in the central business areas of the company’s three licensed states.

The statement also quoted the firm’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Engr. Davi Omoloye as saying that, “We are delighted by the swift intervention and commissioning of the new 60MVA transformer in addition to the one which was already overloaded.”

“We also appeal for the repair of the burnt one so that we have more capacity to wheel to our esteemed customers,” the Chief Technical Officer said.

He recalled that in December, 2017 a 60MVA transformer at Danagundi Transmission station was burnt in a fire outbreak, saying “this had caused shortage of power supply to most parts of Kano metropolis as the station was left with a single 60MVA transformer serving over 30 11KV feeders.”

They also called on all KEDCO customers across its franchise area to adopt energy conservation, thereby switching off all electrical appliances not in use for availability of more energy supply to others.