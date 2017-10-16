The Sun News
Home / National / Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby

Kano hospital dissociates self from staff accused of selling baby

— 16th October 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The management of Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA) Eye Hospital, Kano State, on Monday, disassociated itself from one Mrs. Itohan Pius who was accused of facilitating the sale of a five-year-old baby for N15, 000.
In a press conference, in Kano, the Medical Director of hospital, Mr. Mayor Atima, said that though the accused was a staff of the hospital, but that the alleged crime was committed outside the hospital.
While insisting that the act was an embarrassment to the hospital, Atima maintained that the hospital “remained a Christian-based institution which does not encourage crime and criminal activities.
According to Dr. Atima, “the media is awash with the news of one Mrs. Itohan Pius, also known as Itohan Ibhojie, a staff of ECWA Eye Hospital who on a folic of her own engaged in a criminal activity to wit; alleged buying and selling of child which is an offence under the extant laws of our land.
“This is to bring to the public notice that the act or action of such staff does not represent our philosophy and belief as a law abiding institution which was founded on Christian ethics and convictions.
“Furthermore, since the case is with the law enforcement institutions, we believe she would face the full wrath of the law while the hospital is considering her sanction based on the staff rules and ethics, for dragging the name of the hospital to disrepute.”
He explained that Mrs. Pius had served as a staff of the hospital for four years, noting that she was employed based on her qualification as an ophthalmic nurse,
“She is a qualified and registered nurse. In fact, she also obtained a certificate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as a qualified ophthalmic nurse, after her conventional training as a nurse.”
He said to the knowledge of the hospital management, Mrs. Pius had not been involved in any criminal transaction or act since her employment”.
It could be recalled that a forthright ago, Mrs. Pius allegedly played the ‘middle role in a dubious transaction of selling a five-year old baby to an Abuja-based couple.

