Abubakar Inuwa, a Bricklayer

I will vote for President Buhari and no other person. I don’t belong to Kwankwasiyya and I don’t belong to Gandujjiyya.

I am not interested in joining any of the camps, there is too much bad blood in politics these days and I don’t want anybody to harm me or my family.

Yusuf Abdulsalam, Publicity Secretary, NBA, Kano

For now, I honestly don’t know my options as far as the governorship race for 2019 election in Kano State is concerned. The candidates are still emerging and some may be replaced. But I know a few of them in the race. And if you ask me for my choice, I may go for Mallam Sagir Takai. My reason is simple: Among the three major candidates which they said have been presented by PDP, APC and PRP, Mallam Takai appears, to me, to be the most credible for now.

Governor Ganduje, I must say, already has a moral issue – which have not been resolved for or against him; the other candidate, the PDP candidate, Abba Kabiru Yusuf does not appear to be a man of his own. He is somebody’s stooge – which itself is not a good one for our democracy. But Mallam Takai, though not tested appears to be the last man standing. You can say that the voters in Kano don’t really have so many options to pick from. I agree to that. But I don’t agree that Takai may not do well because of his party, which is just coming up. I think that Takai has got the experience and the followership. Remember that he had contested with Kwankwaso in 2011 and again, contested against Ganduje in 2015. In both elections, he was not a pushover. He was also very close to victory .He already has a huge followership and may just be the surprise that Kano is waiting to happen.