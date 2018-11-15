Desmond Mgboh, Kano

On the surface, the road to Kano State Government House seems an easy walk and even predictable. Those who are sympathetic to this view are optimistic that the incumbent, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would retain his seat with the same ease he clinched it in 2015.

To this school of thought, there are several factors to support their viewpoint. They contend that Kano is majorly an All Progressives Congress (APC) state, while recognising the well known fact that President Muhammadu Buhari occupies an esteemed position in its political affairs, a situation which they say would eventually rub off on whoever is the standard bearer of the party in the governorship election next year.

Supporters of this view also would remind those that care to listen that President Buhari, an APC Presidential candidate, had already polled a remarkable 2.9 million votes at the primary of the party in the state, describing the figure as a stunning endorsement by the ordinary people of Kano State for the Buhari administration.

They also noted that, the fact that the state governor, Ganduje, had also polled an outstanding figure of over 2.7 million party votes in a similar primary election in the state, is an indication that the governor is on ground, arguing that the number of votes he garnered at the primary election were enough to win a general election.

For all these, they conclude that that it would take a superlative politician, extraordinary specie from the outer space to dislodge the present political setting, structure and character in Kano’s Government House.

But to the thoughtful critics with an eye on details, these reasoning may not endure. Opponents of Ganduje must-win narrative or what is known as “4 Plus 4” in the local Kano’s political lexicon, explain that nothing is permanent and fixed in the politics of Kano State. They reject the notion that the road to Kano Government House is still already foreclosed, arguing that the struggle for the political leadership of the state would eventually become rugged with time and tougher in the coming days.

Ahmed Usman, a political commentator and motivational speaker in the state, told Daily Sun that “Until it is over, it is never wise to say it is over” adding that, “It is too early to give a verdict on what the future holds for the state.”

According to him, the real issues that would drive the politics of the 2019, especially as it relates to the position of the governor are still to come.

While acknowledging that the opponents in the gubernatorial race are not yet clearly visible, including the fact that their policy directions are not yet known, he ventured that the 5 million dollars bribery allegation that is still at the nursery stage, is going to grow bigger in size in the days to come, saying that the actors and the proxy actors would become more desperate as election approaches.