Home / National / Kano govt. probes Accountant-General over alleged financial impropriety

Kano govt. probes Accountant-General over alleged financial impropriety

— 23rd February 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has commenced full investigation into the affairs of the office of the Accountant General of the state, Hajia Aisha Bello, following allegations of impropriety in the administration of the office.

Hajiya Bello had, on Thursday, tendered her resignation from the service  which was promptly accepted by the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, while appointing the Director Treasury in the Ministry of Finance in the state, Mallam Shehu Abbas Mauzu, to serve as the  state’s Accountant General in an acting capacity, announced that her withdrawal from service would not in any way stop the ongoing probe of the activities of the office while she held charge.

The statement indicated that, “ A thorough investigation into the management of the state finances, including contract payments , salary payments and alleged salary payment deductions among others by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would continue”

The state government said also that it would take appropriate measures on the management of the office of the Accountant General and the Sub-Treasurer, pending the conclusion of investigation in the matter.

Sources close to Saturday Sun indicated that the resignation of the Accountant General of the state may not be unconnected to the recommendations of the interim report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.

“The report presented last week to the governor  may have scared her into the action she took as there are signs it did not favour her,” a source told Daily Sun in Kano.

According to the source, among the issues on board is the allegation that she was making payments to some contractors without the direct approval of the governor, adding that in this period of tight financial management , it was not her prerogative to release funds until she had secured the expressed approval of the governor.

The source pointed out that the issue of irregular deductions and non- payment of some workers in the state were the reasons for a recent threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state against the government, saying that government was determined to find out if any of its officials benefited  from these malfeasance.

Hayija  Aisha Bello, the second member of the state executive council to be swept away in very controversial financial circumstances, in her letter, expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state first as Commissioner for Planning and Budget and later as the Accountant General of the state.

She was appointed as Commissioner in June 2015 and was later redeployed in August 2016 as the Accountant General of the state.

 

 

