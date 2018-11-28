NAN

The Kano State Government has inaugurated a 12-member technical committee on contributory pension scheme to fashion new ways for remittance and payment of gratuities.

Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, Kano State Deputy Governor, disclosed this in a statement by his spokesman, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi on Wednesday in Kano.

Gawuna said the committee is expected to come up with new ways to address the problems of non-remittance and inability for the pension fund trustee to pay gratuities and retirement benefits.

He, therefore, urged members of the committee to use their wealth of experiences for the overall success of the exercise.

The deputy governor also advised all pensioners, stakeholders and the public to cooperate with members of the committee in discharging their duties.

He added that the committee has former Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Rabi’u Zakariyya as Chaiman and Alhaji Farouk Lawan, Alhaji Isa Ahmed and Malam Garba Aliyu as members among others.

Earlier, Zakariyya expressed appreciation to the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, for the trust and assured him of their commitment to pursue the job with vigour and sincerity.

He said that the state government has shown interest and concern by taking more initiatives to address the challenges of pension and gratuity.