Kano govt., Dangote sign $150m solar power project

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government and the Dangote Group, Thursday in Kano, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the proposed construction of a N150 million dollars solar power plant in the state.

At the brief ceremony, the Executive Director of Group, Engineer Maunsur Ahmed, indicated that the proposed 100 megawatts Solar Power Plant would be completed in 24 months,

Describing the event as another milestone in the efforts of both the state and Dangote Group to improve the economy of the state, he stated that Kano, in the last two centuries, had enjoyed a preeminent status as great metropolis and a center of commence in the Sub-Saharan region.

He, however, regretted that over the past three decades, this status had suddenly declined as a result of sustained contraction of the state’s once very vibrant industrial sector.

He explained that arresting this decline should be the concern of all the members of the state adding that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a son of the state, could not but share in this aspiration.

“It is an open secret that the gross insufficiency in the supply of available and affordable power is one of the critical factors facing the economy of the state”, he noted.

He said the project was jointly owned by the Dangote Group and their strategic Global partners, Black Rhino while thanking the state government for granting them a sizable land for the project.

In his remark, the Secretary to Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who signed the document on behalf of the state government, appreciated the Group for their numerous efforts.

He noted that, ‘We feel that this is a step in the right direction and I wish to reiterate that the Kano State Government is very keen on this project and will do everything possible to see it through’

He extended their gratitude to Dangote Group for coming to invest in the state for the benefit of not only the people of Kano but benefit of Nigeria in general.