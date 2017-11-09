The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers
9th November 2017 - KEDCO donates relief materials to IDPs in Jigawa
9th November 2017 - MAPOLY ASUP rejects Tella as Ag. Rector
9th November 2017 - LG autonomy sign of restructuring – Buhari
9th November 2017 - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait order citizens to leave Lebanon
9th November 2017 - Ortom accepts to contest in 2019
9th November 2017 - Rodents scare over as Buhari resumes at abandoned office
9th November 2017 - Access to financial services, NDIC pledges to reduce percentage to 20% by 2020
9th November 2017 - Oyo to launch N50b education intervention fund Nov. 2
9th November 2017 - Buhari resumes work at abandoned office
Home / National / Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers

Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers

— 9th November 2017

FROM: DESMOND MGBOH, KANO

The Kano State Government has acquired four new M 60 Tier III (2017 Model) Street Sweepers at the total cost of N248 million, in furtherance of effort to ensure efficient environmental sanitation, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

Inspecting the vehicles, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje explained that they were acquired in continuation of the administration’s effort to contain the challenge of environmental sanitation in the state, occasioned by an increasing population.

“Smart streets are the standard in mega’cities. While Kano is becoming a mega city, we must ensure the best practices in managing the quantum of waste generated by human activity especially within the metropolitan”, the governor maintained.

He noted that the sweepers have the ability to increase the cleaning productivity and thus provide a great return on investment, explain that each once has the capacity to do the work of 50 persons in only one hour.

“Accordingly, these modern facilities reduce operating time substantially and have excellent capacity to remove waste from our every busy streets” he added.
Governor Ganduje, therefore, called on staff of the state sanitation agency to handle the new vehicles with care to ensure that they last long and to prevent any hazards, urging people in the state to pay attention to environment sanitation, to guarantee their well being

Managing Director of the state sanitation agency, REMASAB, Engr. Muhammad Abdu Bichi, told the governor that the plants were the first of their kind to be acquired by any state government in Nigeria.

“The sweepers are the most advanced and performing automated machines for continuous professional use currently available on the market that use the mechanical power of the brush to pick up the debris, as well as the vacuum fan to filter fine particulates and clean without raising dust”.

“Part of the contract for the supply of these facilities is that the supplier would train our workers on their operations and maintenance for sustainability”, he added.

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers

— 9th November 2017

FROM: DESMOND MGBOH, KANO The Kano State Government has acquired four new M 60 Tier III (2017 Model) Street Sweepers at the total cost of N248 million, in furtherance of effort to ensure efficient environmental sanitation, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced. Inspecting the vehicles, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje explained that they were…

  • KEDCO donates relief materials to IDPs in Jigawa

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse ‎The staff of Kano Electricity Distribution Company has yesterday disbursed N1.7 million relief materials to Internally Displace Persons in Jigawa state. Speaking during the disbursement at Kiyawa local government, the Managing Director KEDCO Alhaji Jamil Isyaku Gwamna who was represented by the head of Corporate Communications ‎Alhaji Sani Bala said, the…

  • MAPOLY ASUP rejects Tella as Ag. Rector

    — 9th November 2017

    …Says, ‘He’s a retired principal’ From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The crisis rocking the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOKTY), Abeokuta deepened, on Thursday, as the national leadership of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), voiced its rejection of the appointment of Mr. Ayodeji Tella as the acting Rector of the institution. The union hinged its rejection on…

  • LG autonomy sign of restructuring – Buhari

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, ob Thursday, said corruption was fighting back more fiercely than envisaged by his government. He also said that the passage of the bill seeking autonomy for the local government system was indication that the present administration had commenced the restructuring process. Speaking at a national workshop on anti…

  • Ortom accepts to contest in 2019

    — 9th November 2017

    From’ Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom ofvBenue State has accepted calls by people of the state to contest for second term. Governor Ortom spoke while addressing hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from MINDA intermediate area in the Benue North West Senatorial District as well as people from the Venue South Senatorial District…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share