Kano govt. buys automated sanitation sweepers

FROM: DESMOND MGBOH, KANO

The Kano State Government has acquired four new M 60 Tier III (2017 Model) Street Sweepers at the total cost of N248 million, in furtherance of effort to ensure efficient environmental sanitation, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced.

Inspecting the vehicles, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje explained that they were acquired in continuation of the administration’s effort to contain the challenge of environmental sanitation in the state, occasioned by an increasing population.

“Smart streets are the standard in mega’cities. While Kano is becoming a mega city, we must ensure the best practices in managing the quantum of waste generated by human activity especially within the metropolitan”, the governor maintained.

He noted that the sweepers have the ability to increase the cleaning productivity and thus provide a great return on investment, explain that each once has the capacity to do the work of 50 persons in only one hour.

“Accordingly, these modern facilities reduce operating time substantially and have excellent capacity to remove waste from our every busy streets” he added.

Governor Ganduje, therefore, called on staff of the state sanitation agency to handle the new vehicles with care to ensure that they last long and to prevent any hazards, urging people in the state to pay attention to environment sanitation, to guarantee their well being

Managing Director of the state sanitation agency, REMASAB, Engr. Muhammad Abdu Bichi, told the governor that the plants were the first of their kind to be acquired by any state government in Nigeria.

“The sweepers are the most advanced and performing automated machines for continuous professional use currently available on the market that use the mechanical power of the brush to pick up the debris, as well as the vacuum fan to filter fine particulates and clean without raising dust”.

“Part of the contract for the supply of these facilities is that the supplier would train our workers on their operations and maintenance for sustainability”, he added.