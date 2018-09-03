– The Sun News
KANO GOVT

Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership

— 3rd September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed an Executive Order of Open Government Partnership (OGP) as part of efforts to strengthen citizens’ participation in governance and access them to public information.

The Order Document reveals that, “Kano State has joined the Open Government Partnership to deepen Institutional Reforms, fight corruption, grant citizens’ right of access to public records and information and to enable citizens to effectively participate in governance.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the OGP Steering Committee and launching of the State Action Plan, at the weekend, the governor expressed commitment to issues of transparency, accountability and openness in governance.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Governor Ganduje noted that right from inception, the administration had made clear its intention to run, at all levels, a transparent, accountable and wide -open government, where citizens would have the listening ears of their government and enjoy due access to public information.

He stated that like the Federal Government, the state abhors any form of corruption while adding that, “Even before the coming up of OGP, they had found it necessary to strengthen institutions with the necessary requisites to build stronger society devoid of corruption and other related societal ills.

Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, hailed the state governor for being the first governor to sign an Executive Order on Open Government Partnership (OGP).

Malami, represented by Barr. Benjamin Ogu, expressed  hope that the inauguration of the state Steering Committee would further engage with citizens in other to deliver on the objectives of good governance.

Malami pointed out that Nigeria’s participation in the OGP, “has added value in governance in the several areas through enhanced coordination of government reform efforts, communication among government agencies, better responsiveness and improvement of trust between government and citizens.”

Also in her speech, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Justice Sector Reform and the OGP National Coordinator, Mrs. Juliet Ibeaku Nwagwu commended Kano State for its commitment to good governance and anti-corruption initiatives.

