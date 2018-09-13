– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
13th September 2018 - China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani
13th September 2018 - Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over Onitsha
13th September 2018 - Flood sacks residents, submerges houses, churches in Asaba
13th September 2018 - Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget
13th September 2018 - Rainstorm destroys 4,000 houses in Katsina State – SEMA
13th September 2018 - Society urges FG to promote solar systems for MSMEs
13th September 2018 - 2019: Any attempt to dislodge Ayade’ll be resisted, say C’River Reps
13th September 2018 - SWOFON begs FG to make organic fertiliser available
13th September 2018 - We lost 300 persons in four months – Berom nation
Home / National / Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
KANO EMIRATE

Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads

— 13th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Emirate Council has suspended five  village heads in Gunshi Local Government Area of the state over alleged act of insubordination to their district heads.

The axed village heads, according to the Emirate Council, included the village head of  Yandadi, Alhaji Mohammed Dandadi, the village head of Ugugumai, Alhaji Jamalu Abubakar, the village head of Darba, Alhaji Abdul Yahaya, the village head of Galadimawa, Alhaji Dahiru Mohammed and the village head of Ridawa, Alhaji Isyaku Mustapha.

The Galadima Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi,  who announced the suspension of the village heads  during a briefing, disclosed that the decision to suspend them was sequel to a complaint by their District Head, Alhaji Ali Ado Bayero, over acts of insubordination.

The Senior Councillor said that the Kano Emirate Council would not stand by and watch its appointed traditional rulers undermine the image of the council before the public.

He directed their district head to continue to act on their behalf in their various domains pending tCe next line of action to be decided by the council.

Q

Meanwhile, the Kano Emirate Council has revealed that it was going to sponsor a Bill to the state’s House of Assembly which will discourage divorce and also compel husbands to take full responsibility of their children in the event of divorce.

Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II  made the disclosure, in Abuja, saying that the Council would no longer tolerate a situation whereby men marry and divorce their wives without taking the responsibility of raising their children.

He added that the proposed Bill has the capacity of curtailing the issue of street children in the state when it is passed and assented into law by the executive.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KANO EMIRATE

Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads

— 13th September 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano Emirate Council has suspended five  village heads in Gunshi Local Government Area of the state over alleged act of insubordination to their district heads. The axed village heads, according to the Emirate Council, included the village head of  Yandadi, Alhaji Mohammed Dandadi, the village head of Ugugumai, Alhaji Jamalu Abubakar,…

  • AFRICA

    China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani

    — 13th September 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Shehu Sani, has dismissed reports that China’s new relationship with Africa is meant to colonise the continent. Sani’s remark was apparently in reaction to recent criticisms that Chinese loans to Africa were meant to indirectly colonise the African continent. Sani made his position…

  • Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over ONITSHA

    Sit-at-home: Army, Police, Navy, DSS, others take over Onitsha

    — 13th September 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Following the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for Friday in protest against killings, arrest and detention of its members, and against military Operation Python Dance 3 in the South-East, security has been beefed up in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State. The joint team of…

  • CHURCHES, HOUSES SUBMERGED IN DELTA

    Flood sacks residents, submerges houses, churches in Asaba

    — 13th September 2018

    No life was lost to the flood, but a magnificent building belonging to Pasture of Life Church has gone under water and two other churches threatened Paul Osuyi, Asaba Hundreds of residents in Abuta, a suburb of Asaba, the Delta State capital on Thursday fled for safety as flood waters submerged their homes in the…

  • SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET

    Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget

    — 13th September 2018

    NAN The Ekiti House of Assembly has approved the N10 billion supplementary budget sent to it by Gov. Ayo Fayose. The News Agency of  Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was passed at plenary on Thursday by a unanimous decision of  the 14 members who were in attendance. Speaking with newsmen after the sitting,  the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]