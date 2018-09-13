Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Emirate Council has suspended five village heads in Gunshi Local Government Area of the state over alleged act of insubordination to their district heads.

The axed village heads, according to the Emirate Council, included the village head of Yandadi, Alhaji Mohammed Dandadi, the village head of Ugugumai, Alhaji Jamalu Abubakar, the village head of Darba, Alhaji Abdul Yahaya, the village head of Galadimawa, Alhaji Dahiru Mohammed and the village head of Ridawa, Alhaji Isyaku Mustapha.

The Galadima Kano, Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, who announced the suspension of the village heads during a briefing, disclosed that the decision to suspend them was sequel to a complaint by their District Head, Alhaji Ali Ado Bayero, over acts of insubordination.

The Senior Councillor said that the Kano Emirate Council would not stand by and watch its appointed traditional rulers undermine the image of the council before the public.

He directed their district head to continue to act on their behalf in their various domains pending tCe next line of action to be decided by the council.

Meanwhile, the Kano Emirate Council has revealed that it was going to sponsor a Bill to the state’s House of Assembly which will discourage divorce and also compel husbands to take full responsibility of their children in the event of divorce.

Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II made the disclosure, in Abuja, saying that the Council would no longer tolerate a situation whereby men marry and divorce their wives without taking the responsibility of raising their children.

He added that the proposed Bill has the capacity of curtailing the issue of street children in the state when it is passed and assented into law by the executive.