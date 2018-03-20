The Sun News
Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities

Kano DISCO installs new transformers in communities

20th March 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) has energised new distribution transformers in four rural communities in Kano State, aimed to boost socio-economic activities in the areas. 

In a statement, spokesman by KEDCO , Mohammed Kandi, said the installation of the new transformers was aimed at raising the standard of living in the benefiting communities, including Yar-Fulani in Tudun Wada, Fandabba in Bebeji, Unguwar-Tofa in Karaye, and Lambu Gangare in Tofa local government areas in Kano state.

Kandi quoted the company’s Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Engr. David Omoloye, while commissioning the new substations, as saying “200KVA transformer have been successfully installed at Yar-Fulani; 300KVA at Fandabba, 200KVA at Unguwar-Tofa 200KVA at Lambu Gangare respectively”.

Engr. Omoloye also called on members of the communities to safeguard the installations against the increasing menace of vandalism and energy theft across KEDCO’s franchise area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

The Chief Technical Officer , who assured the communities of KEDCO’s readiness to satisfy the electricity need of  its customers, however, urged the power users to always reciprocate by paying their electricity bill promptly.

His words: “We hope this equipment will serve you better and also improve the socio-economic activities of this areas, but you should also make sure you pay your bills as at when due”.

Speaking on behalf of Unguwar-Tofa, the village head, Dalha Ahmed, remarked that the community was neglected for years, but noted that, KEDCO’s presence had been positively felt by the people.

