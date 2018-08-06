– The Sun News
KANO

UPDATED: Kano deputy gov, Abubakar, resigns

— 6th August 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, has resigned his position effective Saturday.

The resignation letter, which was submitted, on Sunday, has been acknowledged by the Kano Governor’s office.

In the letter,  addressed to the State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Abubakar regretted that he would have wished to continue in office until the expiration of the tenure, but was constraint by the irreconcilable differences existing between himself and the governor.

“ Your Excellency, I would have desired to remain up to the end of our tenure in order to fulfill the  aspirations and expectations of the good people of Kano State as expressed in their mandate given to our joint ticket in 2015”

“But with the current and persistent irreconcilable differences on matters relating to governance and government operations, personal opinions, and the concept of, and respect for democratic ideals and values, it would be unfair to my  conscience, to the good people of Kano State, and to you as the head of the government to continue to remain in my position as a deputy governor of Kano State” he stated.

“Your Excellency would recall several instances I had to draw your attention on the need to understand and appreciate these differences in order to avoid drifting into the kind of unnecessary crisis we are facing  today, but to no avail”.

“Instead of heeding my counsel to save the government from the present state of crises, your reaction was, and still is s surprisingly to persecute and mete all sorts of injustices on me”.

“I have endured immeasurable and unjustifiable humiliation for over two and a half years without any reason other than my principled position on issues of governance and the desire to keep the government on track” .

“Under the circumstances, and given the deteriorating state of affairs and your continued disrespect for the Office of the Deputy  Governor as well as your expression of several injustices on my person, I regret  to say that I have no option than to succumb  to my inner calling with the hope that this decision is in accordance with the guidance and wishes of Allah (SWT), for me and for the good people of Kano State” he concluded.

Only last week, the deputy governor had alerted the Nigeria Police  and the people of the state of an alleged grand plot by elements within the government to impeach him and cause him harm.

In a petition dated 30th July, 2018 and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Kano State, Abubakar had alleged that there was  serious threat to his life and the life of his immediate family as a result of the immediate political happenings in the state.

The deputy governor, in the letter titled: “Threat to Life”  had further written that, “ My attention has been drawn to information of orchestrated plots to frame me up on non – existing allegations to pave way for my impeachment from office by the State House of Assembly. “

“The state government was also alleged to have made funds available to the 44 local government councils to raise groups and organize protests in the state capital to call for either my resignation or impeachment from office” he had added.

