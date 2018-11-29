NAN

The Kano State All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the National Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for his “exemplary leadership and performance in office.’’

The endorsement came in a statement signed by the 16 APC lawmakers, comprising two senators and 14 House of Representatives members, from the state.

Members of the caucus, led by Sen. Kabiru Gaya (Kano) and Malam Alhassan Doguwa, read the statement to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Kano State has a total of 24 House of Representatives members and three senators at the National Assembly.

The lawmakers also reaffirmed their pledge to deliver five million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

They said the governor had shocked many with his “outstanding achievements in various sectors ranging from infrastructure to human capital development.’’

“We make bold to say that the leadership style of Ganduje has brought unprecedented socio-economic development to Kano State such as never before.

“His footprints are boldly and clearly evident in roads, education, health, rural development and human capital development.

“Little wonder the unprecedented crowd that attended the recent Kano Mega Rally where thousands of `decampees’ were welcomed into the APC by the performing governor.

READ ALSO: Senate adjourns to allow PDP lawmakers attend NEC meeting

“The magnitude of the crowd was a fitting testimony to the sterling performance of the governor in office,” they said.

The lawmakers stated that the opposition in the state was not happy over Ganduje’s `outstanding’ performance and the popularity it had brought him.

They alleged that opposition politicians were busy plotting to “discredit and tarnish the image of the highly rated governor apparently to slow him down.’’

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers did not identify the opposition politicians neither were they specific on the alleged plot against the governor.

Some videos surfaced on the internet allegedly showing the governor receiving bribes in dollars from contractors in October, an allegation he denies.

Ganduje has since filed a libel suit against an online news outlet, Daily Nigeria, which first published the videos.

Gaya declined to answer reporters’ question on whether the circulation of the videos was the plot they were referring to.

He said it would be sub judice for him to comment on the matter since it was already in court.

Doguwa chipped in that the lawmakers were confident that Ganjuje would be vindicated at the end of the day.