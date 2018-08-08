Kano APC crisis: 10 appointees resign, set to join PDP

The appointees tendered their resignation letters in the wake of similar resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar. Desmond Mgbo, Kano No fewer than 10 different top appointees and aides of Kano State Government have tendered their resignation letters. The appointees tendered their resignation letters in the wake of similar resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Hafiz Abubakar. READ ALSO: Kano dep. gov. Hafiz Abubakar resigns Speaking during a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Press Center, their spokesman, Hafizu Yusuf Bichi confirmed that they quit the Ganduje administration, in the light of the present unfortunate happenings in the state, saying that they have no regrets over their exit.

“We have been waiting and waiting for the leadership in the state to reconcile their differences. I tell you we waited for three years and up till now, they could not reconcile the differences” “And now that our leader (Professor Hafiz Abubakar) have decided to move out of the government, we have no option but to follow him to his new abode,” he explained.

Bichi, listed the officers that resigned to include Dr Abdullahi Zubeiru Chula, a former Special Adviser on Non-Governmental Organization, Alhaji Shamsu Aliyu Samanje, a former Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Hafiz Dahiru Alkali, Personal Assistant Administration in the Deputy Governor’s Office and Alhaji Kassim Usman Bichi, a former Personal Assistant in the Office of the Deputy Governor. Others, he observed, include Yakubu Alhajiji Nagode, a Special Assistant to the Governor on Graveyards and Hajia Ruqquayya Jilbrin, a former Senior Special As- sistant on Drugs among oth- ers, adding that they have sent their resignation letters to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.