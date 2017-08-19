The Sun News
Home / National / Kano agog on Buhari’s return

Kano agog on Buhari’s return

— 19th August 2017

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Residents of Kano State, on Saturday, exploded in joy and happiness following the return of President Muhammad Buhari from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

It was observed that majority of the residents were in high spirits while many others were spotted in clusters discussing his return and its future implications .

Speaking to Daily Sun, Senior Special Adviser (Water Supply) to  Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Hon. Abba Anas  Dala, expressed delight at the President’s return while offering gratitude to God for his good health.

While urging Nigerians to pray for his health, Dala tasked Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, to desist from commentaries that were inconsistent with the peace and unity of the country.

Alhaji Shamasudeen Mai- Shaddah, a trader remarked that, “We are thankful to Allah for returning our President to Nigeria in good health. So many people in Kano are rejoicing now over the sudden news of his return and we are praying to God to protect his health for us”.

“We pray that President Muhammad Buhari will longer have any reason to travel abroad. This should be his last medical trip abroad.” he stated.

Another resident, Alhaji Abdulaziz Murthar said that President Buhari’s  return had put an end to the various speculations about his health while Alhaji Fatihu  Bala Abubakar said his return would shame all the people that had wished him bad, especially the members of the opposition party.

  Ezekiel Okeke 19th August 2017 at 7:58 pm
    That is a people of mess, so ignorant and naive, who expected Igbos of Biafra association in one entity in this 21st world. Are they celebrating the said name that will revive their collapsed society and ruin? As if celebrating America in 1945 in Germany to revive Germany collapsed society, economy etc. People of mess that said their law said 90 days, which they did not respect, did not implement and they are celebrating legitimacy as illiterates of law and democratic principles of a civilized society and entity. This is 21st century world. The enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of Nigeria have till August 31. 2017 to hand over all the barracks in God given Biafraland of the five south east state to Biafran officers or face Biafran fire from September 2017 in the battle and take over all the barracks. All Igbo men and women of the five south east states in military and police should prepare and take over all the barracks in the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, also prepare for the battle to take over all the barracks from September 2017, should the enemy prefer Biafran fire. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, will never have rights of Biafran citizenship. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name Nigeria is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!

