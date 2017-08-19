Kano agog on Buhari’s return

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Residents of Kano State, on Saturday, exploded in joy and happiness following the return of President Muhammad Buhari from medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

It was observed that majority of the residents were in high spirits while many others were spotted in clusters discussing his return and its future implications .

Speaking to Daily Sun, Senior Special Adviser (Water Supply) to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Hon. Abba Anas Dala, expressed delight at the President’s return while offering gratitude to God for his good health.

While urging Nigerians to pray for his health, Dala tasked Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, to desist from commentaries that were inconsistent with the peace and unity of the country.

Alhaji Shamasudeen Mai- Shaddah, a trader remarked that, “We are thankful to Allah for returning our President to Nigeria in good health. So many people in Kano are rejoicing now over the sudden news of his return and we are praying to God to protect his health for us”.

“We pray that President Muhammad Buhari will longer have any reason to travel abroad. This should be his last medical trip abroad.” he stated.

Another resident, Alhaji Abdulaziz Murthar said that President Buhari’s return had put an end to the various speculations about his health while Alhaji Fatihu Bala Abubakar said his return would shame all the people that had wished him bad, especially the members of the opposition party.