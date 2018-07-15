– The Sun News
KANE

Kane wins World Cup Golden Boot

— 15th July 2018

England captain Harry Kane won the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the 2018 World Cup after no player in Sunday’s final, a 4-2 win by France over Croatia, surpassed his total of six goals.

France’s Antoine Griezmann, who scored in the final, finished second with his four goals and two assists. Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku had four goals and one assist, and Russia’s Denis Cheryshev, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and France’s Kylian Mbappe also scored four goals, but did not create any others.

Kane did not score in any of England’s final three games in Russia but his five goals in the group stage — two strikes against Tunisia and a hat trick against Panama — and his penalty in the round of 16 against Colombia sealed the award for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

The 24-year-old was rested for the group-stage defeat against Belgium and did not score in the quarterfinal win over Sweden, the semifinal defeat to Croatia or the third-place playoff loss against Belgium.

Kane matched Gary Lineker’s England record of six goals at a World Cup finals.

Lineker, the former Tottenham and Barcelona striker, still holds the record for the most career England goals at World Cups, with a total of 10 scored in 1986 — where he won the Golden Boot — and 1990.

