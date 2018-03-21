Kalu’s trial: I never said witness fled –EFCC

Lukman Olabiyi

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ovie Tobore Akpoyibo, told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos that he never testified that one, Micheal Akpan Udoh, who was a cashier at the Abia State Government House, has fled the country.

He disclosed this during cross-examination at the on-going trial of a former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and two others, over alleged fraud.

A section of the media had wrongly quoted the witness saying Udoh, whom the EFCC regarded as a star witness in the case, has fled.

In response to a question from Kalu’s lawyer, Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), the witness said: “I did not tell the court the witness on whom I went to serve a court summons in Umuahia has fled.”

Akpoyibo also added that he is not aware of any relationship between Udoh and Dr. Kalu.

In his testimony before the court on Monday, the witness, who is serving at the Port Harcourt office of the commission, narrated how efforts to arrest Udoh, have been unsuccessful.

“In respect of M. A. Udoh, On January 15, 2018, I was instructed to go to Umuahia to locate his residence and if possible arrest him.

“When I got to Umuahia, I linked up with the state Attorney General and he called the Accountant General who took me to Udoh’s apartment.

“Operatives gained access into the property the next day.

“At the place, we met Udoh’s wife and daughter and we were told that the man has travelled to Calabar. I later asked for his telephone number but I could not connect with him.

“I, then, left my phone number with the wife so that he can call me anytime he is around.”

The witness further revealed that efforts to serve court summons on Udoh for him to appear as a witness in the case also yielded no positive result.

At yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC also called its 14th witness, Emojevwe Eboh, a compliance officer with First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

In his testimony, Eboh told the court that sometimes in February 2008, the EFCC requested for the account opening package of a firm known as General Ventures International Limited.

He said the documents were later forwarded to the anti-graft agency.

EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) later sought for the admittance of the documents as exhibits by the court.

In the absence of any opposition from the defence lawyers, the documents were admitted as exhibits by the judge.